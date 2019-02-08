Advertisement

Meetings

Call for papers for 2019 Northeast Regional Meeting

by Linda Wang
February 8, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 6
Abstracts are being accepted for the 2019 Northeast Regional Meeting, to be held June 23–26 at the Saratoga Hilton and Saratoga Springs City Center in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The theme of NERM 2019 is “Chemistry—the Central Science of the Northeast.” Organized by the American Chemical Society Eastern New York Section, the symposium will highlight advances in multiple disciplines, with a focus on nanotechnology, energy, and colloid and surface sciences.

The technical program includes sessions on the following topics: biological nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, bioorthogonal chemistry, chemical biology, theoretical and computational chemistry, analytical spectroscopy, drug delivery, green/environmental chemistry, metals in biochemistry, nanotechnology, nucleic acids, peptide chemistry, aerogels, analytical biochemistry, toxicology, forensic chemistry, smart energy, surface chemistry and catalysis, electrochemical energy conversion and storage, energy and fuels, applied nanomaterials, cannabis science and analytical testing, and polymer chemistry. There will also be a new investigator symposium and a poster session.

In addition, the meeting will feature a plenary lecture by 2017 chemistry Nobel laureate Joachim Frank and the Buck-Whitney Award Symposium, with presentations by past recipients followed by an awards banquet, at which the 2019 Buck-Whitney Award address will be presented.

The final program summary will be published in C&EN in May.

Abstracts are due March 18. To submit an abstract, visit www.acsnerm.org or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

