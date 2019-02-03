Advertisement

Meetings

Call for papers for 2019 Northwest Regional Meeting

by Linda Wang﻿
February 3, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 5
Abstracts are being accepted for the 2019 Northwest Regional Meeting, to be held June 16–19 at Portland State University.

The meeting theme is “From Nano to Global.” The opening plenary speaker is 2018 Priestley Medalist and Linus Pauling Medalist Geraldine Richmond of the University of Oregon. The meeting will include a general poster session, an undergraduate program, and symposia on analytical chemistry, archaeometry, biochemistry, chemistry education, chemistry innovation, the chemistry of renewable energy, drug discovery and computational chemistry, the chemistry of Earth and space, environmental chemistry, green chemistry, food and wine chemistry, inorganic and materials chemistry, chemical and molecular microscopy, organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, nanochemistry, physical chemistry, polymer chemistry, and radiochemistry and nuclear chemistry. An innovation fair in the exhibition will feature chemistry-based start-ups and sessions on commercialization.

The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring, and an online program will be available later.

Abstracts are due March 18. To submit an abstract, visit norm2019.org or the American Chemical Society’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

