Call for papers: 2019 SERMACS

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2019 Southeastern Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SERMACS), which will be held Oct. 20–23 in Savannah, Georgia.
This year’s theme is “Chemistry on the Coast.” More than 70 half-day technical sessions will cover all disciplines of chemistry. Award-winning author John Laurence Busch will deliver the plenary lecture, titled “Corrosion Chemistry: Building the First ‘Steamship’ in History.”
The meeting will have career services, outreach and education workshops, leadership development courses, an exhibition, and a graduate school fair. The undergraduate program will include oral and poster sessions, a pizza networking social, and interactions with industrial chemists highlighting women in local industry. The Younger Chemists Committee will sponsor a visit to a local Savannah brewery.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 9. Abstracts are open until July 15. To submit an abstract, visit ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org. For more information, visit www.sermacs2019.org.
