Quote of the Week

Small drug companies often don’t have the resources to make their own products. Here are stories of how they work with service firms that handle the production for them
“When you’re out, you are opening that door for students to come out.”
Chemistry teachers who reveal their LGBTQ+ identity to their classes encourage queer students to stay in STEM
Across the river from its main plant, the world’s largest chemical maker funds a business incubator focused on turning its employees into entrepreneurs
Companies are set to save on loan payments if they hit environmental targets
Christoph Krumm cofounded Sironix Renewables to bring to market biobased surfactants that, unlike conventional ones, maintain their cleaning power in hard water
MIT biochemist is being honored for her work in understanding enzyme mechanisms