Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

June 24, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 25

Small drug companies often don’t have the resources to make their own products. Here are stories of how they work with service firms that handle the production for them

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Quote of the Week

“When you’re out, you are opening that door for students to come out.”

Daniel Cruz-Ramírez de Arellano, senior instructor, University of South Florida

Pharmaceuticals

Outsourcing tales from the drug services industry trenches

Coming out in chem class

Chemistry teachers who reveal their LGBTQ+ identity to their classes encourage queer students to stay in STEM

Cultivating entrepreneurs inside BASF

Across the river from its main plant, the world’s largest chemical maker funds a business incubator focused on turning its employees into entrepreneurs

  • Sustainability

    Chemical makers sign up for sustainability-linked loans

    Companies are set to save on loan payments if they hit environmental targets

  • Green Chemistry

    Entrepreneurial chemist wants to reduce the environmental impact of detergents

    Christoph Krumm cofounded Sironix Renewables to bring to market biobased surfactants that, unlike conventional ones, maintain their cleaning power in hard water

Science Concentrates

Awards

JoAnne Stubbe named 2020 Priestley Medalist

MIT biochemist is being honored for her work in understanding enzyme mechanisms

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Bugged in the air and in bed

 

