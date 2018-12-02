Call for papers: 2019 green chemistry conferences

Abstracts are being accepted for the 2019 Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference and the International Conference on Green and Sustainable Chemistry. The colocated conferences will take place on June 11–13, 2019, in Reston, Virginia, and focus on the theme of closing the loop in the chemical life cycle. Highlights include more than 40 sessions; keynote talks by Udit Batra of MilliporeSigma, Lee Cronin of the University of Glasgow, and Dana Kralisch of Friedrich Schiller University Jena and JeNACell; and a product showcase. Abstracts are due by Jan. 14. For more information, visit www.gcande.org.
