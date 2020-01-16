Call for papers: 2020 Central Regional Meeting

Abstracts are being accepted for the American Chemical Society’s 2020 Central Regional Meeting, which will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio May 27–29.
The meeting theme is “Envision Tomorrow’s Chemistry” and will highlight emerging chemical discoveries and advances as we enter the next decade. In addition to 33 technical symposia and poster sessions, the meeting will feature a plenary lecture and four keynote lectures.
Symposium sessions include “Innovations in Catalysis for Chemical Transformations,” “Electrocatalysis for Sustainable Energy,” “At the Forefront of Nucleic Acids Biology,” “Cytoskeleton: From Self- to Cell Organization,” “Synthesis Methods and Structural Characterization of Energy Materials,” “New Synthetic Methods in Alkene and C−H Functionalization,” “Building the Future through Solid-State and Nanomaterials Chemistry,” “Electrochemical Methods and Applications,” “Chemical Education,” “Entrepreneurship in Chemistry: Transforming an Idea from the Bench into a Business,” “New Approaches to Chemical Health and Safety,” “Design and Delivery of Next-Generation Therapeutics,” “At the Interface of Chemistry and Art,” “Ligand Design for Homogeneous Transition Metal Chemistry,” “New Advances in Porous and Polymeric Materials,” “Probing Dynamics in Molecules, Materials, and Interfaces,” “Redox Chemistries of First-Row Metals and Their Synthetic Applications,” “Data Science in Chemical Research,” “Anthropogenic Impacts on Climate and the Environment,” “Biological and Biomimetic Materials,” “Characterization and Processing of Polymer Composites,” “Women in Chemistry,” “NMR in Quantitative Biophysics and Biology,” “Communicating Chemistry,” and “Biobased Materials for Industry.”
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring; the online program will be available on April 13. For more information, visit www.cerm2020.org.
ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) is now open for abstracts. Please visit either the meeting website or MAPS at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due March 2.
