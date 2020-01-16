Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Meetings

Call for papers: 2020 Central Regional Meeting

by Linda Wang
January 16, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Abstracts are being accepted for the American Chemical Society’s 2020 Central Regional Meeting, which will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio May 27–29.

The meeting theme is “Envision Tomorrow’s Chemistry” and will highlight emerging chemical discoveries and advances as we enter the next decade. In addition to 33 technical symposia and poster sessions, the meeting will feature a plenary lecture and four keynote lectures.

Symposium sessions include “Innovations in Catalysis for Chemical Transformations,” “Electrocatalysis for Sustainable Energy,” “At the Forefront of Nucleic Acids Biology,” “Cytoskeleton: From Self- to Cell Organization,” “Synthesis Methods and Structural Characterization of Energy Materials,” “New Synthetic Methods in Alkene and C−H Functionalization,” “Building the Future through Solid-State and Nanomaterials Chemistry,” “Electrochemical Methods and Applications,” “Chemical Education,” “Entrepreneurship in Chemistry: Transforming an Idea from the Bench into a Business,” “New Approaches to Chemical Health and Safety,” “Design and Delivery of Next-Generation Therapeutics,” “At the Interface of Chemistry and Art,” “Ligand Design for Homogeneous Transition Metal Chemistry,” “New Advances in Porous and Polymeric Materials,” “Probing Dynamics in Molecules, Materials, and Interfaces,” “Redox Chemistries of First-Row Metals and Their Synthetic Applications,” “Data Science in Chemical Research,” “Anthropogenic Impacts on Climate and the Environment,” “Biological and Biomimetic Materials,” “Characterization and Processing of Polymer Composites,” “Women in Chemistry,” “NMR in Quantitative Biophysics and Biology,” “Communicating Chemistry,” and “Biobased Materials for Industry.”

The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring; the online program will be available on April 13. For more information, visit www.cerm2020.org.

ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) is now open for abstracts. Please visit either the meeting website or MAPS at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due March 2.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 2022 Northwest Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2021 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2021 Northwest Regional Meeting
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE