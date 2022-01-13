Call for papers: 2022 Northwest Regional Meeting

Abstract submissions will be accepted starting Jan. 23 for the 2022 Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM), to be held May 22–25 at Montana State University. The meeting will highlight catalysis, spectroscopy, and the intersections of chemistry with biology and materials science.
Symposia include “Biological Catalysis, Metabolic Networks, and Multiomics,” “Bringing Molecules Together—Noncovalent Interactions,” “Catalysis,” “Chemical Education,” “Chemical Insights into Biology,” “Frontiers in Inorganic and Bioinorganic Chemistry,” “Interfacial Catalysis: Dynamics and Reactivity,” “Medicinal Chemistry,” “New Frontiers in Optical Spectroscopy and Imaging,” “Organic Synthesis and Synthetic Methods,” “Porous Framework Materials and their Applications,” and “Undergraduate Research.”
Please visit either the symposium website atwww.norm2022.org or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due Feb. 28.
