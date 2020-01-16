Call for papers: Biennial Conference on Chemical Education 2020

Abstracts are being accepted for the 26th Biennial Conference on Chemical Education, which will be held at Oregon State University July 18–23. The meeting theme is “Chemistry Is Paramount.”
The program will feature 186 technical symposia, 137 workshops, two poster sessions, four plenary sessions, and an exhibition. Plenary speakers include Geraldine Richmond of the University of Oregon, Peter Mahaffy of the King’s University in Alberta, and Theodore Gray of Wolfram Research. There will be a social and dance on Wednesday night with live music from Al D. Hyde and the Key Tones, a classic rock-and-roll band with a horn section made up exclusively of chemistry educators.
Abstracts are due by Feb. 24. For more information or to submit an abstract, visit bcce2020.org.
