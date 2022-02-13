Advertisement

Meetings

Call for papers: Central Regional Meeting

by Alexandra A. Taylor
February 13, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 6
Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2022 Central Regional Meeting (CERM), to be held June 7–10 at Eastern Michigan University’s Student Center. The meeting’s theme, “Chemistry from A to Z,” will showcase work spanning the interface of archaeology and analytical chemistry (archaeometry) and the burgeoning discipline of fermentation science (zymurgy).

Symposia include “Protein Structure, Function, and Mechanism,” “Advances in Organic Synthesis Directed to Bioactive and Related Molecules,” “Recent Advances in Macrocyclic and Supramolecular Chemistry,” “Development and Application of Olefin Functionalization Methodology,” “Functional and Functionalized Polymers,” “Quantum and Computational Chemistry,” “Physics and Chemistry of Radiation Damage to DNA and its Consequences,” “Nanoscience and Nanotechnology,” “Energy Storage,” “Chemical Information,” “Data Science in Chemical Research,” “Chemistry in the Service of Archaeology: Dating and Materials Analysis,” “Fermentation Science,” “Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis Legacy Symposium,” and “Eastern Michigan University Alumni Symposium.”

Please visit the symposium website at sites.google.com/view/cerm-2022 or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due March 7.

