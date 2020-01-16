Call for papers: Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference

Abstracts are being accepted for the 24th Annual Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference, which will take place in Seattle June 16–18 with the theme “Systems-Inspired Design.” Hosted by the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute, the conference will feature more than 40 technical sessions, as well as networking events and a product showcase. For a list of sessions and other events, visit gcande.org. Abstracts are due Feb. 17.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter