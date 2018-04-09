Call for papers: MWRM 2018

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2018 Midwest Regional Meeting, which will take place Oct. 21–23 at the Iowa State Center Scheman Building in Ames, Iowa.
Symposia will highlight advances in all areas of chemical research, education, industry, and their intersections with diverse scientific and technological domains. In addition to 16 technical symposia and a poster session, the meeting will feature a plenary lecture, the Midwest Award Lecture, an award symposium, an undergraduate program, workshops, and an instrument exhibition.
The symposium sessions include “Biological Applications of Mass Spectrometry,” “Bioanalysis: Sensing, Separations & Spectroscopy,” “Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage,” “Physical Organic Chemistry,” “Catalysts for Organic Synthesis,” “Inorganic Chemistry for All,” “Materials for Energy,” “Materials for Biomedicine,” “Materials for Optical, Magnetic & Electronic Devices,” “Materials & Interfaces,” “Inorganic Materials Synthesis,” “Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy: Materials & Methods,” “Chemistry from the Computer: Methods,” “Chemistry from the Computer: Applications,” “Measurement & Evidence in Chemistry Education,” and “Entrepreneurs Tool Kit: Resources & Best Practices.”
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 5. Details can be found on the meeting website at mwrm2018.chem.iastate.edu.
Abstracts are due by July 23. Visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract.
