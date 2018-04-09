Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 9, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 15

Can we close the loop on old batteries, wind turbines, and solar panels to keep valuable materials out of the trash?

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 15
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“We have a landfill crisis. We’re just running out of space”

Dustin Mulvaney, professor of environmental studies, San Jose State University

Renewables

Recycling renewables

Can we close the loop on old batteries, wind turbines, and solar panels to keep valuable materials out of the trash?

Battling a deadly bat fungus

Chemical treatments offer hope—but no quick fixes—in the fight against white-nose syndrome

Future-oriented spending begins a tepid recovery in the chemical industry

As companies increase R&D spending, some of those funds are going to incubate external technology

  • Publishing

    Impact factor creator and chemical information pioneer Eugene Garfield honored

    Speakers at the recent ACS national meeting celebrated how Garfield conceived of and developed information tools now integral to the modern scientific enterprise

  • Art & Artifacts

    Trace proteins on texts and clothes offer insight into the past

    Proteomics analyses reveal details of writers’ lives and deaths

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Structural Biology

Cryo-electron microscopy reveals how protein crystals grow

Insights allow researchers to control crystallization and could be used to aid drug formulation

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Oldest message in a bottle discovered, and an ancient medical text revealed

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT