Quote of the Week

April 9, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 15
Can we close the loop on old batteries, wind turbines, and solar panels to keep valuable materials out of the trash?
“We have a landfill crisis. We’re just running out of space”
Chemical treatments offer hope—but no quick fixes—in the fight against white-nose syndrome
As companies increase R&D spending, some of those funds are going to incubate external technology
Speakers at the recent ACS national meeting celebrated how Garfield conceived of and developed information tools now integral to the modern scientific enterprise
Proteomics analyses reveal details of writers’ lives and deaths
Insights allow researchers to control crystallization and could be used to aid drug formulation