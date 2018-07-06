Call for papers for fluorine conference

The 24th Biennial Winter Fluorine Conference, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry, will be held at the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort in Clearwater Beach, Fla., on Jan. 13–18, 2019.
The conference provides a forum to discuss progress in modern fluorine chemistry, including new developments in organic, inorganic, physical, and medicinal and biological chemistry.
Abstracts of up to 300 words may be submitted from July 9 until Oct. 22. For conference details, visit winterfluorineconference2019.com, or email conference chair Markus Etzkorn at metzkorn@uncc.edu or conference manager Vernar Beatty at v_beatty@acs.org.
