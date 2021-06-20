Four 2021 regional meetings open calls for papers

Organized by American Chemical Society local sections, ACS regional meetings offer technical programs and poster sessions on a variety of topics, expositions, and social events. As the pandemic in the US eases, four regional meetings are set to take place in person in 2021.

Midwest Regional Meeting

The ACS Ozark and Mo-Kan-Ok Local Sections have issued their call for papers for the 2021 Midwest Regional Meeting. The meeting will be held Oct. 20–23 at the University Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Missouri.

Themed “Chemistry: Inclusive Science,” the meeting will feature a “Women in Chemistry” symposium and a panel discussion titled “Chemists Coming In from the Margins.”

Additional symposium sessions include “Bioanalytical Techniques: Methods and Applications,” “Biofuel Processing,” “Benchtop NMR,” “Biophysical Chemistry,” “Computational Methods and Applications,” “Energy Applications of Nanostructured Materials,” “Macromolecular Structure and Function,” “Modern Sensor Technology,” and “Supramolecular Chemistry/Crystal Engineering.” General sessions will cover topics including analytical chemistry, biochemistry, chemical education, inorganic chemistry, materials, organic chemistry, and physical chemistry. There will also be a general poster session on these topics.

More details can be found on the meeting website at mwrm2020.org. Abstracts will be accepted through July 18.

Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting

The ACS Southern Arizona Local Section has issued its call for papers for the 2021 Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting. The meeting will take place Oct. 20–23 at the Tucson Marriott University Park in Tucson, Arizona.

Under the theme “Diverse Chemistry in a Diverse Region,” the meeting will highlight advancements by the region’s chemical scientists. In addition to 16 technical symposia and three poster sessions, the conference will feature one plenary lecture, a panel discussion on diversity featuring the session chairs, the joint Rocky Mountain and Western Regions Awards banquet, a workshop titled “Tools for Building a Safety Culture in Your Lab,” a workshop for chemistry teachers, programming by the Younger Chemists Committee (YCC) titled “Building Your Path as a Young Chemist,” an entrepreneurial competition, and an instrument exhibition.

Symposium sessions include “Bioinorganic,” “Viruses/VLP,” “Bioanalytical,” “Chemical Education,” “Polyoxazoles,” “Honoring of Dennis Lichtenberger,” “Chemical Business: Resources and Best Practices,” “Indigenous Ways of Knowing, Indigenous Education, and Chemistry,” “Indigenous Knowledge, Pharmaceuticals, and the Medical Profession,” “Polymers/Materials,” “Peptides,” “Energy: Solar, Batteries, and Beyond,” “Organic Chemistry,” “Computation Chemistry,” and “Biochemistry,” as well as a general paper session presented in Spanish and social events.

More details can be found on the meeting website at rmrm2021.com. Abstracts will be accepted through July 25.

Southeastern Regional Meeting

The ACS Auburn and Alabama Local Sections have issued their call for papers for the Southeastern Regional Meeting. The meeting will take place Nov. 10–13 at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama.

The meeting’s theme is “Chemistry in the Magic City.” More than 60 half-day sessions will cover all disciplines of chemistry. The meeting will have daily plenary lectures, workshops and symposia for K–12 educators, safety workshops for laboratory managers, two workshops from the ACS Leadership Development System, an exposition, and a graduate school fair.

The undergraduate program will include oral and poster sessions, including one focused on how student chapters adapted activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also feature a symposium highlighting women in science and one focusing on industrial careers in chemistry, a competition to identify great virtual chemistry demos, and a pizza networking social.

The YCC will organize a social event at Cahaba Brewing, and the Women Chemists Committee will host an absinthe tasting and a talk by Ted Breaux, the chemist who brought back absinthe in the US.

More details can be found on the meeting website at sermacs2021.org. Abstracts will be accepted from June 27 through Aug. 8.

Southwest Regional Meeting

The ACS Central Texas Section has issued its call for papers for the 2021 Southwest Regional Meeting, which will be held Oct. 31–Nov. 3 at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center on the University of Texas at Austin campus. Some programming will be available virtually.

The meeting will highlight chemical innovations to meet global challenges, with a keynote address by Livia Eberlin of the University of Texas at Austin. A special Arthur C. Cope Scholar symposium will feature T. V. RajanBabu of the Ohio State University.

Programming for high school educators will include a Process-Oriented Guided Inquiry Learning (POGIL) workshop and a chemical safety workshop.

Other activities will be of interest to chemists of all levels and the general public. Planned symposia include “Chemistry and Art,” “Chemistry and the Law,” “Fermentation Science,” and “Cannabis Chemistry.” Attendees can also participate in career workshops, résumé reviews, graduate school recruiting, and a poster competition.

More than 40 technical sessions will feature the core areas of chemistry, including analytical chemistry, biochemistry, chemical education, inorganic chemistry, materials, organic chemistry, and physical chemistry.

Undergraduate and graduate students are encouraged to submit both poster and oral-presentation abstracts for any of the symposia, technical sessions, and poster sessions.