Quote of the Week

June 21, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 23
High-resolution data on air quality are helping scientists and community groups understand and address disparities in pollution between neighborhoods
Cover image:A study of Houston’s air quality showed that neighborhoods that are predominantly Hispanic have higher levels of NO2 than non-Hispanic, White neighborhoods. Blue = lower NO2; red = higher NO2.
Credit: Adapted from Sally Pusede/Environ. Sci. Technol.
High-resolution data on air quality are helping scientists and community groups understand and address disparities in pollution between neighborhoods
With approved vaccines and better health-care systems, 2 recent outbreaks in Africa have been managed quickly and with few deaths
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the science behind how various air purification methods remove viruses like SARS-CoV-2 from the air
Be prepared to say what happened and why, and offer solutions
US regulator’s warning raises fresh questions about efficacy of Operation Moonshot’s antigen test
An electrochemical Haber-Bosch process achieves record efficiency and longevity with the aid of a fast proton shuttle
An electrochemical Haber-Bosch process achieves record efficiency and longevity with the aid of a fast proton shuttle