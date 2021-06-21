Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

June 21, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 23

High-resolution data on air quality are helping scientists and community groups understand and address disparities in pollution between neighborhoods

Cover image:A study of Houston’s air quality showed that neighborhoods that are predominantly Hispanic have higher levels of NO2 than non-Hispanic, White neighborhoods. Blue = lower NO2; red = higher NO2.

Credit: Adapted from Sally Pusede/Environ. Sci. Technol.

Volume 99 | Issue 23
Quote of the Week

“We’re trying to arm working-class people and people of color with data.”

Brian Beveridge, codirector, West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project

Pollution

A local look at air pollution highlights inequalities within cities

High-resolution data on air quality are helping scientists and community groups understand and address disparities in pollution between neighborhoods

Vaccines could make big Ebola outbreaks a thing of the past

With approved vaccines and better health-care systems, 2 recent outbreaks in Africa have been managed quickly and with few deaths

Periodic Graphics: Comparing how air purification technologies trap and attack viruses

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the science behind how various air purification methods remove viruses like SARS-CoV-2 from the air

  • Employment

    Chemjobber on how to deliver bad news

    Be prepared to say what happened and why, and offer solutions

  • Diagnostics

    COVID-19 test used in UK mass-screening program receives stinging rebuke from the FDA

    US regulator’s warning raises fresh questions about efficacy of Operation Moonshot’s antigen test

  • Green Chemistry

    Phosphonium salt boosts electrochemical Haber-Bosch reaction

    An electrochemical Haber-Bosch process achieves record efficiency and longevity with the aid of a fast proton shuttle

Science Concentrates

image name
Green Chemistry

Phosphonium salt boosts electrochemical Haber-Bosch reaction

An electrochemical Haber-Bosch process achieves record efficiency and longevity with the aid of a fast proton shuttle

Business & Policy Concentrates

Polystyrene marks a milestone; parting with old annual reports and product brochures

 

