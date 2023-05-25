Four 2023 ACS regional meetings open calls for papers

Organized by local sections of the American Chemical Society, ACS regional meetings provide technical programs and poster sessions, as well as expositions and social events. Abstract submissions are being accepted for four regional meetings taking place in the fall.

Joint Midwest–Great Lakes Regional Meeting

The Saint Louis Section and East Central Illinois Local Section invite abstract submissions to the 2023 Joint Midwest–Great Lakes Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (MWRM–GLRM). The meeting will take place Oct. 18–21 at the Saint Charles Convention Center in Saint Charles, Missouri.

The meeting, whose theme is “Scale Up Your STEM,” will feature plenary speakers, technical sessions and special symposia, poster sessions, regional award presentations, social events, and a large vendor exposition. In addition, there will be undergraduate programming, chemistry education workshops for high school teachers, and events sponsored by the local Younger Chemists Committee and the Minority Affairs Committee.

Details can be found at mwrm2023.org and glrm2023.org. ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System is open for abstract submissions at maps.acs.org until July 17.

Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting

The Wyoming and Central New Mexico Local Sections invite abstract submissions to the 2023 Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting (RMRM). The meeting will be held Sept. 15–17 at the University of Wyoming Convention Center, which is in the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Laramie, Wyoming.

The theme of the meeting is “Chemistry on the Frontier: Exploring New Horizons in the Cowboy State;” it will feature 25 technical symposia and poster sessions, an awards dinner, and an instrument exhibition.S

ymposia include “Solid State Materials Chemistry,” “Next-Generation Materials for Electrochemical Energy,” “Frontiers in Computational Modeling of Energy Materials,” “Advances in Asphalt Materials and Characterization,” “CO 2 Chemistry at the Nexus of Energy, Materials, and Environmental Sustainability,” “Innovation at the Extended Value Chain: Enablers of Circular Economy,” “Chemistry of Psychedelics,” “Small Business and Entrepreneurs,” “Polymer Chemistry and Materials,” “Spectroscopy Meets Chemical Dynamics,” and “Ionic Liquids for Sustainable Technologies.” Also included are general paper and poster sessions, and a Quimcía symposium delivered in Spanish.

More details can be found on the meeting website at rockymountainregion.org. ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System is open for abstract submissions at maps.acs.org until June 12.

Southeast Regional Meeting

The North Carolina Section invites abstract submissions to the 2023 Southeast Regional Meeting (SERMACS). The meeting will take place Oct. 25–28 at the Durham Convention Center in Durham, North Carolina.

The meeting theme is “Chemistry Con Where Chemistry, Creativity, and Innovation Intersect.” More than 35 technical symposia and poster sessions will highlight advances in various chemistry disciplines, including structure-based drug design, mass spectrometry, solar fuels, nanocellulose, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, organic chemistry, physical chemistry, and polymer chemistry. SERMACS 2023 will also feature professional development sessions on topics such as laboratory safety, pedagogy, communicating with the public, and diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect.

Plenary lectures will be given by Robert Lefkowitz, a Nobel laureate and professor at Duke University Medical Center, and by Holden Thorp, editor in chief of Science. Workshops will cover topics such as motivating and engaging volunteers, lab safety, acing the interview, and résumé reviews, and several are organized by the Committee on the Advancement of Women Chemists.

More details can be found at sermacs2023.​org. ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System is open for abstract submissions at maps.acs.org until July 24.

Southwest Regional Meeting

The Oklahoma Section is inviting abstract submissions to the 2023 Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM). The meeting will take place Nov. 15–18 at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, in downtown Oklahoma City.

The meeting theme is “Chemistry Energized.” In addition to technical symposia, poster sessions, an exposition, and workshops, the meeting will feature six special event lectures and the Oklahoma Chemist of the Year lecture.

Symposia include “Hydrocarbons: Exploration, Development, Refining, and Processing,” “Chemical Production from Hydrocarbons,” “Solar, Fuel Cells, Wind, and Future Energy,” “Catalysis and Energy,” “Design, Synthesis, and Characterization of Functional Polymeric Materials,” “Diversity in Chemistry and STEM,” “Cope Scholar Symposium: Enabling Approaches to Chemical Synthesis,” “Functional Inorganic Materials,” “Best Practices for Successful Small Chemical Businesses,” “Recycling and Reuse of Materials,” and “Generative AI: A Game-Changer for the Future of Learning and Research.” There are also general sessions in chemical education, biochemistry, organic, physical, analytical, inorganic, and materials/polymers, and a program track for two-year college instructors and administrators.