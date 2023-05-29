Quote of the Week

May 29, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 17
Tire manufacturers are adopting greener production processes and more renewable materials, but they have yet to get a grip on tire particle pollution
Compared with altering the nuclear genome, mitochondrial gene editing has different hurdles that drug developers need to navigate
The cosmetic and personal care industry is struggling with where, and how, to do without an embattled class of ingredients
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains why some chemicals in cosmetics raise concerns.
C&EN describes the rise of the commercial-scale production of penicillin
Unregulated sources of chlorofluorocarbons and bromoform threaten to slow the process
Scientists observe how different temperatures alter interactions between metal nanoparticles and support material