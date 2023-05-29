Advertisement

May 29, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 17

Tire manufacturers are adopting greener production processes and more renewable materials, but they have yet to get a grip on tire particle pollution

Volume 101 | Issue 17
Quote of the Week

“If society doesn’t push to reduce the nasty materials out of rubber, then it won’t happen.”

Marc Masen, mechanical engineer, Imperial College London

Environment

Can tires turn green?

Tire manufacturers are adopting greener production processes and more renewable materials, but they have yet to get a grip on tire particle pollution

From ‘science fiction’ to ‘just hard’: Mitochondrial DNA editing inches closer to reality

Compared with altering the nuclear genome, mitochondrial gene editing has different hurdles that drug developers need to navigate

Swapping out silicone in our skin and hair products

The cosmetic and personal care industry is struggling with where, and how, to do without an embattled class of ingredients

  • Consumer Products

    Periodic Graphics: Cosmetic chemical concerns

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains why some chemicals in cosmetics raise concerns.

  • Antibiotics

    From the archives: The 1940s

    C&EN describes the rise of the commercial-scale production of penicillin

  • Atmospheric Chemistry

    Recovery of the ozone layer could face minor setbacks

    Unregulated sources of chlorofluorocarbons and bromoform threaten to slow the process

Science Concentrates

Catalysis

An up-close view of catalysis in real time

Scientists observe how different temperatures alter interactions between metal nanoparticles and support material

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Catalytic carrots and more chemical cussing

 

