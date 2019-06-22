General meeting information

Technical programming by the numbers 29 technical divisions and 7 committees hosting original programming 9,594 accepted papers, including 6,997 oral discussions and 2,597 poster presentations 1,088 half-day sessions, composed of 932 oral sessions and 156 poster sessions, which include Sci-Mix 127 concurrent technical sessions, the most in one day, on Monday afternoon.

No city is better suited than San Diego to host the American Chemical Society Fall 2019 National Meeting & Exposition, aptly themed “Chemistry & Water.” Our primary venue, the San Diego Convention Center, sits along the majestic San Diego Bay in the city’s scenic Gaslamp Quarter.

National meetings have proved to be an important learning platform for established leaders in chemistry, young chemists growing their portfolios, and students learning about the multifaceted world of chemistry. The meetings afford attendees from academia and industry numerous formal and informal opportunities to share viewpoints on the ever-growing impact of chemistry on ­everyday life. The diverse attendee list for the fall 2019 meeting will include participants from across the US and the globe.

Online planner and mobile app So many choices, so little time. The number of oral sessions, poster presentations, and specialty events for you to select from is astounding. The online planner includes the most current technical programming information and is available now. Be sure to consult it as you map out your schedule. Visit www.acs.org/Fall2019SanDiego to access the online planner. If you have not downloaded the ACS Meetings & Events App to your smartphone or tablet, you should do so now. The mobile app is the primary resource for up-to-date meeting information. The San Diego event will be available on Aug. 5, and attendees will be able to access meeting information at that time. Attendees can use their ACS ID to sync between the online planner and mobile app. As a reminder, in support of the society’s sustainability efforts, ACS no longer prints a program book. To download a pdf of ACS National Meeting, preliminary program, visit https://cenm.ag/sandiego-program .

Registration

All attendees, including speakers and poster presenters, must register for the national meeting to participate in ACS-approved sessions and events. Sponsored speakers should contact their symposium organizers or division program chairs to clarify the terms of their invitations and to determine who will complete the meeting registration. Presenters who fail to register for the meeting will have their abstracts withdrawn from the official meeting program, technical programming archive, and CAS database.

Your meeting registration will give you entry to a range of programming activities:

Expo Hall featuring Career Navigator LIVE!

Technical symposia

Scientific poster sessions

Special lectures, workshops, and events

Become a member of ACS when you register and you can save up to $400.

Program highlights

Noon–3:00 p.m.: ACS Kids Zone—a Presidential Outreach Event

Noon–1:00 p.m.: ACS Board of Directors meeting

3:00–5:30 p.m.: Opening session

5:30–7:30 p.m.: Welcome reception in the Expo Hall

6:30–10:00 p.m.: Heroes of Chemistry Awards Reception and Ceremony

1:00–4:00 p.m.: Presidential Meet the Candidates Forum

2:00–4:00 p.m.: ACS Fellows Ceremony and Reception

4:00–6:00 p.m.: Kavli Foundation Lecture Series

8:00–10:00 p.m.: Sci-Mix interdivisional poster session

8:00–11:00 p.m.: ChemLuminary poster session with reception, ceremony, and after party

8:00 a.m.: ACS Council meeting

Activities in the Expo Hall featuring Career Navigator LIVE!

Attendees are encouraged to prioritize a visit to the Expo Hall. It will be the “go to” place during the meeting.

Participate in exhibitor workshops.

Join in thought-provoking conversations with industry leaders.

Complete one or more of the 30-plus Career Pathways workshops.

Meet with an experienced ACS career consultant who will review your résumé and share important job-seeking advice.

Interview with a job recruiter.

Recharge your electronic devices as you network with colleagues and connect with friends in the Recharge & Social Media Lounge.

Visit the Industry Network Lounge, new in 2019 and exclusively for industry members.

The San Diego Convention Center (SDCC) is the primary venue for the ACS Fall 2019 National Meeting. Most of the technical sessions will be held in the SDCC, with a few taking place in four nearby hotels—the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Omni San Diego Hotel, and Hilton San Diego Bayfront. The Hilton San Diego Bayfront will also serve as the meeting headquarters and the site for most governance meetings.

Located at 111 West Harbor Drive, the SDCC is just 10 minutes from the San Diego International Airport and less than 1 mi (1.6 km) from an Amtrak station. The San Diego Trolley has two stops directly in front of the convention center at Harbor Drive and First Avenue, and Harbor Drive and Fifth Avenue.

Hotel and travel

ACS has negotiated special rates with a wide selection of hotels located close to the SDCC. All the official ACS hotels are less than 1 mi (1.6 km) from the SDCC, and meeting attendees booking through ACS receive free in-room Wi-Fi at all official hotels. Book online at www.acs.org/Fall2019SanDiego.

Traveling to meeting venues

ACS shuttle bus: Most of the official hotels are in walking distance to the SDCC. ACS will provide complimentary shuttle bus service between the convention center and official hotels that are not within walking distance.

Parking

The SDCC has an underground garage that accommodates 1,950 vehicles. Rates range from $15–$35 on days when there is special event activity at Petco Park or other downtown events. The garage has 31 Americans with Disabilities Act–compliant parking stalls with elevator access to the center. Payment is due upon entry and there are no in-and-out privileges.

Directly across the street from the center is a 2,000-space parking structure. There is additional off-site parking available at numerous nearby parking lots and garages that are within walking distance of the center. Prices vary by location.

Metered street parking is available in some areas. The city enforces parking meters Monday–Saturday, 8:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., unless otherwise posted. Metered spots are free on Sunday and designated holidays. Meters accept nickels, dimes, quarters, and prepaid electronic debit cards.

As you make your plans

ADA: If you require special assistance during the meeting sessions, please indicate this in your registration. For further assistance or questions, please contact Brenda Philpot at b_philpot@acs.org.

Badge replacement: First replacement: free; second replacement: $25 (cash/credit card); third replacement: $50; fourth replacement and beyond: $100 per occurrence

Cancellations and refunds: ACS provides a refund, minus a $50 administrative fee, for all cancellation requests received by July 24, 2019. Registrants must return a copy of the registration confirmation along with the original registration credentials before the refund can be processed. ACS issues refunds in the same payment method used to register. ACS will not honor any cancellation or refund requests received after July 24, 2019.

Career opportunities: Upload your résumé to the ACS Career Navigator LIVE! database to apply for open positions and meet with recruiters.

Childcare:Camp ACS will operate 7:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. from Sunday, Aug. 25, through Thursday, Aug. 29. This is a no-cost benefit and is open to children from 2 (potty trained) through 16 years of age. More information and the registration form are available at the camp website, www.accentregister.com/register/acsca19.

Exposition: Admission to the Expo Hall is complimentary with meeting registration. Expo-only passes may be purchased for $10.

Ticketed special events:Visit www.acs.org/Fall2019SanDiego and click on Program to view ticketed networking and social events.

Wi-Fi:There is free Wi-Fi service in the public areas of the SDCC.

Exhibitors

ACS is the world’s largest scientific society and a leading source and authority in scientific information. The society is at the forefront of the evolving global chemical enterprise. More than 15,700 chemists, chemical engineers, and other scientists attended the Spring 2019 National Meeting, and 14,463 attended the Fall 2018 National Meeting, with international attendees representing 21% of this group.

Access to thousands of chemical professionals across a plethora of industries

Entry to all ACS national meeting general sessions

Complimentary Expo Hall badges for five staff members per 10 × 10 ft booth rented

Free exhibitor-only webinars and articles

Exhibitor lounge with complimentary beverage and snack service on show days

Use of official ACS show brand to use in your marketing materials

Exhibitor communication, the monthly ExhibiTimes, chock full of valuable exhibiting tips

Company listing on the official ACS national meeting website with a link to your website

Company listing and product/service description in the meeting mobile app

Promotional, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities galore

Standard booth setup, including 8 ft back drape and 3 ft side drape partition

Complimentary standard 7 × 44 in booth sign listing company name and booth number

Increase sales by reaching over 10,000 scientists

Announce new products at one of the largest scientific conferences in the world

Get leads and gain exposure for your brand, products, and services

Build relationships with attendees, speakers, industry leaders, and press

Gain exposure to thousands in the ACS audience

Explore your competition in a nonthreatening environment and develop business contacts

Exhibitors are encouraged to complete the online contract as early as possible to secure booth space. To access the contract and view the Expo Hall floor plan, visit www.acs.org/Fall2019SanDiego. You can also contact the ACS exposition staff by email at expo@acs.org or by telephone at 800-227-5558, ext. 4486.

The Expo Hall will be located in the San Diego Convention Center.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 26, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23, noon–4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25, 8:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 4:00–10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 8:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Board and council meetings

ACS Board of Directors. The ACS Board of Directors meeting, open to members who wish to participate, will be held at the San Diego Convention Center noon–1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. The board will discuss the ACS Leadership Development System.

ACS Council. The ACS Council meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. A continental breakfast for councilors will precede the meeting and begin at 7:00 a.m. Councilors are asked to check in beginning at 7:00 a.m. and proceed to the breakfast area, keeping in mind that the meeting starts promptly at 8:00 a.m.

Space will be available for ACS members and nonmembers to observe the council in action. We hope that many will take advantage of this opportunity to learn firsthand about the society’s operation. Alternate councilors and division and local section officers are particularly urged to attend.

Committee agenda

Committee meeting formats and structure

ACS governance committees generally operate in one of three formats as described below. These formats can change during the course of a meeting as discussions and deliberations change. It is the responsibility of the committee chair and the staff liaison to ensure that only the appropriate people are present during a meeting.

Open meetings: Any ACS member may attend an open meeting. At these meetings, members are encouraged to voice concerns, issue compliments, offer suggestions, and express interest in or raise questions about matters over which the committee has purview. The assumption is that participation is welcomed and will be orderly and courteous. Only committee members may vote.

Closed meetings: The committee chair must declare any executive meeting closed when confidential or sensitive personnel, financial, or legal matters of the society are discussed. At that point, only officially appointed or elected committee members, associates, consultants, staff liaisons, and the appointed Committee on Committees (ConC) liaison shall remain in the meeting. Others may stay in the meeting at the discretion of the chair. Once these discussions have been completed, the committee should return to executive mode.

Executive meetings: Attendance and participation is limited to officially appointed or elected committee members, associates, advisers, consultants, staff liaisons, and the appointed ConC liaison. Liaisons from other groups and both ex officio and elected councilors may attend; active participation by these groups is at the invitation of the chair. Only committee members may vote.

If you cannot attend the particular committee meeting of interest or for further information, contact the officers listed.

Budget and Finance

Joseph A. Heppert, chair; b_ffeedback@acs.org

Open meeting

Saturday, Aug. 24, 8:00–10:30 a.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Ralph Stuart, chair; safety@acs.org

Open executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 8:00–10:00 a.m., Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Raymond E. Forslund, chair; reforslund@me.com

Open meeting

Saturday, Aug. 24, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

James Schiller, chair; james.schiller@­merck.com

Combined open and executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Carolyn Ribes, chair; cribes@dow.com

Open meeting

Monday, Aug. 26, 1:30–2:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Holly L. Davis, chair; outreach@acs.org

Closed executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 6:30 a.m.–noon, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

CCA/LSAC joint open meeting

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2:00–3:30 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

V. Dean Adams, chair; bylaws@acs.org

Executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 10:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Combined open and executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 1:15–1:45 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Robert J. Wolcik, chair; rj@strem.com

Open meeting

Monday, Aug. 26, 8:00 a.m.–noon, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Lisa Houston, vice chair; cpc@acs.org

Open executive meeting

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 9:30 a.m.–noon, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

James M. Takacs, chair; jtakacs1@unl.edu

Open executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 8:00 a.m.–noon, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Frank Romano, chair; frank.romano@agilent.com

Executive meeting

Saturday, Aug. 24, 8:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Jennifer Nielson, chair; jnielson@chem.byu.edu

Executive meeting

Friday, Aug. 23, 1:30–4:30 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Open meeting

Monday, Aug. 26, 3:00–4:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Christopher W. Avery, chair; cei@acs.org

Breakfast/open meeting

Monday, Aug. 26, 7:45–9:00 a.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Judith Currano, chair; currano@pobox.upenn.edu

Open executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 9:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Jens Breffke, chair; intlacts@acs.org

Open meeting

Saturday, Aug. 24, 1:00–3:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Jason Ritchie, chair; jritchie@olemiss.edu

Open executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 8:00 a.m.–noon, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

LSAC/CCA joint open meeting

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2:00–3:30 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Kevin J. Edgar, chair; M&E@acs.org

Open meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 7:30–10:00 a.m., Omni San Diego

Closed executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 10:00 a.m.–noon, Omni San Diego

Brian Mathes, chair; mathes@lilly.com

Closed executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Open executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 3:00–4:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Ann Kimble-Hill, chair; ankimble@iu.edu

Closed executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 8:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Open meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 12:30–2:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Michelle M. Rogers, chair; michelle.m.rogers@gmail.com

Open executive meeting

Monday, Aug. 26, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Amber Hinkle, chair; nomelect@acs.org

Open executive meeting

Monday, Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m.–noon, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Kirby Drake, chair; kirby.drake@klemchuk.com

Open meeting

Saturday, Aug. 24, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Edgar Arriaga, chair; cpt@acs.org

Open meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 4:00–5:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Don Warner, chair; dwarner@boisestate.edu

Closed executive meeting

Saturday, Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Open meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 9:00–10:00 a.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Amber Charlebois, chair; afcharleb@gmail.com

Open executive meeting

Monday, Aug. 26, 8:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Julia Laskin, chair; jlaskin@purdue.edu

Closed executive meeting

Friday, Aug. 23, noon–5:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Martin Kociolek, chair; mgk5@psu.edu

Executive meeting

Saturday, Aug. 24, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Arlene A. Garrison, chair; seniorchemists @acs.org

Open meeting

Monday, Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Jennifer McCulley, chair; jennifer_mcculley @agilent.com

Executive meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 8:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Kimberly A. Woznack, chair; woznack@calu.edu

Closed executive meeting

Saturday, Aug. 24, 7:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Matt Grandbois, chair; grandboismatthew@gmail.com

Closed executive meeting

Saturday, Aug. 24, 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m., Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Open meeting

Sunday, Aug. 25, 7:30 a.m.–noon, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

ACS Career Navigator

Opportunities for career development abound at the ACS national meeting in San Diego. The ACS Career Navigator offers comprehensive tools that allow you to explore varying career options, find opportunities in your field, and develop your skills to grow in your career. These offerings are applicable throughout your career and can help you achieve your goals, no matter what they are. Consider the offerings below.

Whether you are a manager, experienced professional, or new member of the workforce, we invite you to attend an ACS Leadership Development System course held at the ACS national meeting. Take a course from the list below to gain skills you can immediately apply on the job or in school.

Coaching and Feedback

Collaborating across Boundaries

Developing Communication Strategies

Engaging Colleagues in Dialogue

Fostering Innovation

Leading Change

Leading without Authority

Strategic Planning

Register for an ACS Career Pathways workshop to help you find a career pathway and a job in the chemical sciences that is right for you. Our career-related workshops will help you with tasks such as improving your résumé, optimizing job performance, and acing an interview. Workshops include the following:

Careers in Industrial Chemistry: Identifying Your Role in the Industrial Value Chain

ChemIDP: Planning Your Career

Finding Your Market, Defining Your Business

Finding Yourself: Identifying a Career That Matches Your Strengths and Values

Foreign National Scientists Obtaining a Job in the US

Higher Ed: Presenting Yourself

How to Find and Apply for a Chemistry Position in the Federal Government

Making the Most of Your Interview: Outshining the Competition

Networking: How to Get Started

New Technologies to Find Jobs and Manage Your Career

Opportunities for Chemists in the Federal Government

Résumé Development: Marketing Your Brand for an Industrial Chemistry Position

Setting Yourself Up for Success in an Interview

The Higher Ed Landscape

Writing Excellent Proposals

Your Sales Marketing and Financing Plan

Achieve your career goals right on the expo floor! Check out Career Navigator LIVE! (formerly the ACS Career Fair), your one-stop shop for career resources in San Diego. You’ll get the chance to network with potential employers and other professionals and, if you are an ACS member, upload your resume and apply to open positions with participating organizations who have recruiters on-site. ACS members can also make an appointment with an ACS career consultant for personalized career advice.

Interested in becoming a career consultant? Stop by Career Navigator LIVE! on Sunday during expo hours to meet with current consultants and shadow consulting sessions.

Refresh your skills and branch into new areas of emerging science and advanced applications with an ACS Professional Education in-person short course. Take a course in topics like mass spectrometry and polymeric coatings, all taught by industry experts:

1-D and 2-D NMR Spectroscopy: Structure Determination of Small Molecule Organic Compounds

Effective Science Communication

Effective Supervision of Scientists and the Technical Staff

Effective Technical Writing

Experimental Design for Productivity and Quality in Research and Development

Fundamentals of High Performance Liquid Chromatography

Intellectual Property Strategies for Technical Professionals

Medicinal Chemistry Strategies to Mitigate Preclinical Safety Risks in Drug Discovery

Pharmacokinetics for Chemists in Drug Discovery and Development

Polymer Science and Technology

Polymeric Coatings

Risk-Based Strategy for the Development and Validation of Analytical Methods with a QbD Approach

Soft Skills for Scientific Success

Synthetic Organic Chemistry: State of the Art in the 21st Century

Write Your Own Patent Applications