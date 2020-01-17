General information for the ACS spring national meeting in Philadelphia

▸ 29 technical divisions and 6 committees hosting original programming
▸ 14,021 accepted papers, including 8,576 oral discussions and 5,445 poster presentations
▸ 1,243 half-day sessions, composed of 1,062 oral sessions and 181 poster sessions, which include Sci-Mix
▸ 139 concurrent technical sessions, the most in one day, on Monday afternoon
For the thousands of chemists who will be in Philadelphia March 22–26, the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall will take a back seat to the American Chemical Society Spring 2020 National Meeting & Exposition. These five days will be an exclusive opportunity for students learning about the ever-growing role of chemistry in everyday life to join recognized leaders in the field and for young chemists growing their professional portfolio to immerse themselves in the theme, “Macromolecular Chemistry: The Second Century.”
Register now at www.acs.org/Spring2020NatlMtg to:
▸ Contribute to stimulating symposia.
▸ Experience poster sessions that showcase new thought trends in chemistry.
▸ Interact with exhibitors of groundbreaking technologies in chemistry.
▸ Complete coursework that can lead to career advancement.
▸ Meet with job recruiters who may offer employment opportunities on the spot.
To download a pdf of the preliminary program for the ACS National Meeting & Expo in Philadelphia, PA, March 22 - 26, 2020, visit https://cenm.ag/spring2020.
