Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Meetings

General information for the ACS spring national meeting in Philadelphia

January 17, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Program by the numbers

29 technical divisions and 6 committees hosting original programming

14,021 accepted papers, including 8,576 oral discussions and 5,445 poster presentations

1,243 half-day sessions, composed of 1,062 oral sessions and 181 poster sessions, which include Sci-Mix

139 concurrent technical sessions, the most in one day, on Monday afternoon

For the thousands of chemists who will be in Philadelphia March 22–26, the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall will take a back seat to the American Chemical Society Spring 2020 National Meeting & Exposition. These five days will be an exclusive opportunity for students learning about the ever-growing role of chemistry in everyday life to join recognized leaders in the field and for young chemists growing their professional portfolio to immerse themselves in the theme, “Macromolecular Chemistry: The Second Century.”

Register now at www.acs.org/Spring2020NatlMtg to:

Contribute to stimulating symposia.

Experience poster sessions that showcase new thought trends in chemistry.

Interact with exhibitors of groundbreaking technologies in chemistry.

Complete coursework that can lead to career advancement.

Meet with job recruiters who may offer employment opportunities on the spot.

To download a pdf of the preliminary program for the ACS National Meeting & Expo in Philadelphia, PA, March 22 - 26, 2020, visit https://cenm.ag/spring2020.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Scenes from the ACS Fall 2024 hybrid meeting in Denver
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2023 CAS Future Leaders program open for applications
2022 CAS Future Leaders program open for applications
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE