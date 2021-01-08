Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference seeks abstracts

Abstracts are being accepted for the 25th Annual Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference, which will be held virtually June 14–18.
Hosted by the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute, the event has a theme this year of “Sustainable Production to Advance the Circular Economy.” The 5-day program will include live keynotes, more than 35 technical sessions, online networking events, a green expo, and virtual poster sessions.
For a list of sessions, visit www.gcande.org. Abstracts are due Feb. 15.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter