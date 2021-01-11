Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 11, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 2

A look ahead at the issues that will affect—and connect—chemists and chemistry across the globe

Credit: Illustration by Shutterstock/Will Ludwig/C&EN

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 2
All Issues

Quote of the Week

The pandemic has led to “a real exacerbation of all the things that were already going on.”

Craig Ogilvie, dean of the graduate school, Montana State University

Business

C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook 2021

A look ahead at the issues that will affect—and connect—chemists and chemistry across the globe

Lessons learned from watching viruses assemble

How researchers are understanding nature’s nanotechnology, and why that work matters

FDA gives its nod to 53 new drugs in 2020

Despite a pandemic, a steady flow of new molecular entities reached the market last year

  • Undergraduate Education

    Pandemic stress: The toll it’s taking on students

    Students describe the challenges of online classes, lost opportunities, and more

  • Consumer Products

    Cutting the carbon out of cleaning at Unilever

    The consumer goods firm wants its cleaning products to be carbon neutral by 2030. This is how it might get there

  • Employment

    Don’t give up. Here are some ways to improve your mental health

    Self-care during the pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint

Science Concentrates

image name
Chemical Bonding

Where the hydrogen bond ends and the covalent bond begins

Spectroscopy and computer simulations show how hydrogen bonds become covalent bonds

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Chemists who cook share discoveries and memories

 

