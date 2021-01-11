Quote of the Week

C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook 2021
A look ahead at the issues that will affect—and connect—chemists and chemistry across the globe
January 11, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 2
Credit: Illustration by Shutterstock/Will Ludwig/C&EN
How researchers are understanding nature’s nanotechnology, and why that work matters
Despite a pandemic, a steady flow of new molecular entities reached the market last year
Students describe the challenges of online classes, lost opportunities, and more
The consumer goods firm wants its cleaning products to be carbon neutral by 2030. This is how it might get there
Self-care during the pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint
Spectroscopy and computer simulations show how hydrogen bonds become covalent bonds