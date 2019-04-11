Credit: UMBC

The 2019 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM), hosted by the American Chemical Society Maryland Section, will take place May 30–June 1 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). The meeting theme is “Seeking Solutions through Chemistry.” Details can be found at the meeting website, marm2019.org.

MARM 2019 at a glance ▸ Dates: May 30–June 1 ▸ Location: Baltimore ▸ Information contacts: General chair, Paul Smith, pjsmith@umbc.edu; program chairs, Bradley Arnold, barnold@umbc.edu and Takashi Tsukamoto, ttsukamoto@jhmi.edu ▸ Website: marm2019.org

Technical program. Among the meeting highlights is the presentation of the Remsen Award to Catherine Murphy of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her lecture, “On the Surface of Things: Chemical Display on Golden Nanocrystals,” will be preceded by the Remsen symposium, featuring leading researchers in the field of nanotechnology. Other symposia will cover the opioid crisis as it relates to chemistry, atmospheric and environmental chemistry, spectroscopy and homeland security, and photonic materials; a symposium will also feature outstanding young organic chemists.

A number of poster sessions will take place, including happy hour posters on Thursday (nano-, inorganic, and environmental chemistry) and Friday (organic and medicinal chemistry) as well as two undergraduate poster sessions on Saturday.

Career programming. ACS will host a Career Pathways workshop on Thursday morning and résumé reviews on Thursday afternoon. On Thursday morning, the Women Chemists Committee will sponsor the ACS career workshop “Collaborating across Boundaries,” followed in the afternoon by a panel titled “Science Policy and Government—a Bridge between Research and the Public, and a Path for Non-Traditional Chemists.” Panels on Friday include “Recent Chemistry Grads Share Their Experiences,” “Chemistry Jobs—Employers’ Perspectives,” and “Addressing Challenges for International Chemistry Students and International Chemistry Professionals.” On Saturday morning, the UMBC ACS student member group will host a workshop titled “Catalyzing Greener Student Clubs.”

Programming for educators. For postsecondary educators, there will be a workshop on Friday morning titled “Introduction to IONiC/VIPEr: Using and Sharing Inorganic Chemistry Education Resources” and an oral session called “Digital Technologies in the Undergraduate Classroom.” A session titled “Humanizing Science: The Key Roles of Mentoring and Building Community” will take place on Saturday morning, as well as the workshop “Teaching Forensics Chemistry in the Middle School Classroom.” In the afternoon, there will be a Chemagination competition for high school students.

Exposition. The exposition will run from Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon in the same space as the poster sessions. The expo will offer attendees an opportunity to learn about the latest products on the market. Applications for exhibitors are available on the meeting’s website.

Awards. Several awards will be presented at the meeting. These include the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Middle Atlantic Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Emmet Reid Award in Chemistry for Teaching at Small Colleges in the ACS Middle Atlantic Region, the E. Ann Nalley Middle Atlantic Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Partners for Progress and Prosperity Regional Award. The awards luncheon will take place on Saturday afternoon.

Social events. The Women Chemists Committee is hosting a luncheon on Thursday. The Remsen reception will take place on Thursday evening after the Remsen Lecture. On Friday, the Maryland Section’s 50-, 60-, and 70-year members will be honored during a luncheon. There will also be an undergraduate and employment luncheon on Friday and a special Beers of Baltimore event on Friday evening. Brewers from Heavy Seas, Union Craft Brewing, and Guinness will join forces to teach participants about the chemistry of beer, and a beer tasting will follow. The ACS Governance Social will take place on Saturday afternoon, and an awards reception will occur in the evening.

Field trip. Meeting participants can tour Shimadzu’s demo facility in Columbia, Maryland. Shimadzu makes a range of analytical measurement and testing instrumentation. Transportation will be provided.

Lodging and registration. Many hotels are located at the Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore and adjacent to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The Days Inn by Wyndham in the Inner Harbor has a $99 special rate for a limited time. The Days Inn and the DoubleTree by Hilton at BWI Airport will serve as shuttle stops for the meeting. There is also ample free parking on the UMBC campus during the meeting.