Quote of the Week

April 15, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 15
Scientists need to improve the basic elements of quantum circuits—qubits—to push their machines to the next level of quantum weirdness
Cover image:Cover for C&EN, April 15, 2019
Credit: Justin Fantl—Courtesy of Rigetti Computing
Spectroscopy methods could provide clues to health of stored red blood cells, studies show
Scientific Design alumnus and management consultant recalls the shift from coal to oil and gas feedstocks
Organometallics lecturer uses his calling as a Buddhist monk to help calm the stresses of academic life
Chemjobber examines how computers and automation are likely to shift chemists’ jobs
Imaging study yields atomic-resolution images of molecular vibrations