The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 15, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 15

Scientists need to improve the basic elements of quantum circuits—qubits—to push their machines to the next level of quantum weirdness

Cover image:Cover for C&EN, April 15, 2019

Credit: Justin Fantl—Courtesy of Rigetti Computing

Volume 97 | Issue 15
Quote of the Week

“If you’ve got something which can kill you very quickly, the sooner you can get it off the skin and hair, the better.”

Robert P. Chilcott, toxicologist, University of Hertfordshire

Electronic Materials

To upgrade quantum computers, researchers look to materials science

Raman techniques might one day allow blood banks to monitor the quality of their supplies

Spectroscopy methods could provide clues to health of stored red blood cells, studies show

New step for better chemical decontamination

Victims wipe themselves with dry, absorbent materials

  • Petrochemicals

    Chemical engineer Peter Spitz looks back on the heady early days of the petrochemical industry

    Scientific Design alumnus and management consultant recalls the shift from coal to oil and gas feedstocks

  • Profiles

    Career Ladder: Curtis Ho

    Organometallics lecturer uses his calling as a Buddhist monk to help calm the stresses of academic life

  • Employment

    Will robots kill chemistry?

    Chemjobber examines how computers and automation are likely to shift chemists’ jobs

Science Concentrates

Spectroscopy

Raman spectroscopy, now with Angstrom-level resolution

Imaging study yields atomic-resolution images of molecular vibrations

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

MEETINGS

NEWSCRIPTS

Dance music deters mosquitoes, and hip-hop gives cheese a fruity flavor

 

