Nominations sought for Buck-Whitney Award

The ACS Eastern New York Section seeks nominations for the Buck-Whitney Award, which recognizes original work in pure or applied chemistry. The award consists of a bronze medal and citation, a $1,000 honorarium, and a travel grant to present a talk at the 2019 Buck-Whitney Symposium during the Northeast Regional Meeting. The nominee’s work can be in either experimental or theoretical aspects of any field of pure or applied chemistry. Nominations should include a list of the nominee’s accomplishments and contributions to chemistry. Send nominations by Feb. 15 to Michael E. Hagerman at hagerman@union.edu.
