Northeast Regional Meeting 2019

Credit: Shutterstock

The 2019 Northeast Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society, hosted by the Eastern New York Section, will take place June 23–26 at the Saratoga Hilton, in Saratoga Springs, New York. Details can be found at the meeting website, www.acsnerm.org.

NERM 2019 at a glance ▸ Dates: June 23–26 ▸ Location: Saratoga Springs, New York ▸ Information contacts: General chairs, Lisa Coutts and Craig Westphal, acsnerm@gmail.com ▸ Website: www.acsnerm.org

Technical program. The meeting theme is “Chemistry—the Central Science of the Northeast.” Symposia will focus on nanotechnology, forensic chemistry, and materials science. Presentations on nanotechnology include “Nanotechnology in Catalysis for Advancing Sustainable Energy,” “Synthesis of Next Generation Nanoparticles and Nanostructures,” “Bioinspired Nanostructures and Assemblies,” and “Bioelectronics and Bionanotechnology.” Presentations on forensics include “Forensic Analysis in the Lab and at the Crime Scene,” “Data Fusion and Processing in Forensic Science Analysis: Innovations and Future Directions,” and “Analytical Biotechnology.” Presentations on materials science include “Materials for Renewable Energy,” “Aerogels: Remarkable Materials for Diverse Applications,” and “Polymers and Polymeric Materials.”

Other symposia include “The Molecular Mechanism of Olfaction,” “Bioinorganic and Bioorganic Chemistry,” “Bioorthogonal Chemistry, from Test Tube to Animal,” and “Cannabis Science and Testing.”

The Buck-Whitney Award symposium will include presentations by past award recipients Jack Freed, Frank Bright, Thomas Szyperski, and Stanislaus Wong. The 2019 Buck-Whitney Award will be presented to Benjamin Wiley of Duke University during the awards dinner on Tuesday evening. Wiley will give a talk titled “Facet-Selective and Flow-Through Electrochemistry with Metal Nanowires.”

The meeting will also feature a plenary lecture by Nobel laureate Joachim Frank.

Courses and workshops. A workshop titled “Fostering Innovation” will be available through the ACS Leadership Development System. Attendees will learn how to manage innovation and develop a systematic process for idea generation.

Students, recent grads, and experienced professionals considering a career change may be interested in the “Finding Your Pathway” workshop. Attendees will learn about recent hiring trends as well as the various careers available to chemists. Résumé reviews and career guidance sessions will also be available.

For those interested in chemistry outreach, a full-day outreach-training workshop will cover the history of National Chemistry Week and Chemists Celebrate Earth Week, science communication, event logistics and fundraising, leading volunteers, monitoring success, and marketing.

Undergraduate programming. In addition to the “Finding Your Pathway” workshop, undergraduates can attend the Graduate School Expo and keynote address by Yogi Surendranath of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Exposition. A reception on Sunday evening will help kick off the exposition, which will run through Tuesday. Applications for exhibitors are available on the meeting’s website.

Awards. Several awards will be presented, including the Buck-Whitney Award, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Northeast Region Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, and the ACS Stanley C. Israel Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences.

Social events. Students are invited to a welcome barbecue on Sunday evening.

The Women Chemists Committee (WCC) Luncheon will feature a keynote talk by Debra Rolison of the US Naval Research Laboratory. WCC is also hosting a session titled “Removing the Fake Mustache: Strategies for Success as a Woman Chemist,” which will feature flash talks followed by a panel discussion.

Other events include the Younger Chemists’ Luncheon, opening reception and mixer, Senior Chemists’ and Younger Chemists’ Mentoring and Networking Breakfast, and poster session.

Lodging. Rooms are available at the Saratoga Hilton on a first-come, first-served basis for $169 per night when booked through the meeting website.

Undergraduate and graduate students have the option to stay at the Skidmore College campus at a reduced rate. Students can register for one ($81.50), two ($123), or three ($164.50) nights. The campus is a 15 min walk from the Saratoga Hilton and Saratoga Springs City Center, and students will have free access (with their housing ID card) to the CDTA buses that run between campus and the downtown area.