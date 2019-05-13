Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09719-cover-sinclaircxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 13, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 19

As people live for decades with HIV, drugmakers respond with drugs that can be taken every few weeks

Cover image:A pair of hands holding pills and a syringe.

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 97 | Issue 19
Quote of the Week

“It’s important to learn the history of your field and appreciate how you stand on the shoulders of those who came before you.”

Christopher P. Nicholas, catalysis chemist, Universal Oil Products

Drug Development

With several long-acting HIV treatments in the works, the newest drugs emphasize convenience

As people live for decades with HIV, drugmakers respond with drugs that can be taken every few weeks

The struggle to keep women in academia

Incremental gains in the number of women in chemistry faculty can’t outpace the growing number who choose other careers

Vladimir Ipatieff is the catalysis superhero you’ve never heard of

Russian-born scientist revolutionized chemistry by helping launch heterogeneous catalysis more than a century ago. Today, hardly anyone knows his name

  • Graduate School

    How to combat impostor syndrome

    Jen Heemstra on how to turn our negative thoughts into positive actions

  • Start-ups

    Foghorn Therapeutics takes aim at chromatin hijackers to stop cancer

    The start-up, cofounded by Cigall Kadoch, is drugging a molecular machine called BAF, part of the chromatin regulatory system

  • Nanomaterials

    A-STAR’s Jackie Ying wants academics to think more like entrepreneurs

    Head of NanoBio Lab aims to move inexpensive medical diagnostics from the lab bench to the market

Science Concentrates

image name
Persistent Pollutants

Governments endorse global PFOA ban, with some exemptions

Restrictions placed on firefighting foam with PFOA, PFOS, or both

Business & Policy Concentrates

Peanut butter cups and parking spots, analyzed

 

