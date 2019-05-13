Quote of the Week

With several long-acting HIV treatments in the works, the newest drugs emphasize convenience
May 13, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 19
Incremental gains in the number of women in chemistry faculty can’t outpace the growing number who choose other careers
Russian-born scientist revolutionized chemistry by helping launch heterogeneous catalysis more than a century ago. Today, hardly anyone knows his name
Jen Heemstra on how to turn our negative thoughts into positive actions
The start-up, cofounded by Cigall Kadoch, is drugging a molecular machine called BAF, part of the chromatin regulatory system
Head of NanoBio Lab aims to move inexpensive medical diagnostics from the lab bench to the market
Restrictions placed on firefighting foam with PFOA, PFOS, or both