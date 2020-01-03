Pacifichem 2020 call for papers

Credit: Shutterstock

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2020 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies (Pacifichem) at www.pacifichem.org. Pacifichem 2020 will take place Dec. 15–20, 2020, in Honolulu and is sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society, the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Chemical Society of Japan, the Chinese Chemical Society, the Korean Chemical Society, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, and the Royal Australian Chemical Institute.

Housing reservations opening Housing reservations will open for Pacifichem 2020 on Monday, Feb. 3. Hotel accommodations can be made online through the Pacifichem website (pacifichem.org) until Nov. 13. The congress has negotiated excellent rates at a wide selection of hotels in the Waikiki Beach area near the meeting through Orchid.Events, the official housing bureau for the congress. Pacifichem endorses only room reservations booked through Orchid. Attendees from Japan can coordinate their travel and hotel accommodations through Japan’s KNT (CSJ Official Travel Agency; Kinki Nippon Tourist Corporate Business). See www.pacifichem.org for more information.

Pacifichem 2020 is the eighth in the series of successful scientific conferences held in Honolulu every 5 years with the goal of fostering collaborations among Pacific basin chemical scientists. The congress emphasizes the collaborative nature of chemistry as a multidisciplinary science and the opportunities to network with Pan-Pacific research groups.

The Chemical Society of Japan (CSJ) is the host society for Pacifichem 2020, and the Congress Chair is Mitsuo Sawamoto, a professor at Chubu University and professor emeritus at Kyoto University. The theme of this year’s congress is “A Creative Vision for the Future.”

The congress is accepting abstract submissions until April 1. Abstracts submitted for presentation should be no more than 250 words and must be submitted through the Pacifichem website at pacifichem.org. To submit, click on Technical Program, then Abstract Submission.

The preliminary program for Pacifichem 2020 is scheduled to be published in the July 16 issue of C&EN. The final program will be published in the Oct. 20 issue.

The technical program consists of 419 symposia in two broad areas:

▸ Core areas of chemistry: analytical, inorganic, organic, physical, computational and theoretical, macromolecular, biological, and materials.

▸ Chemistry for global challenges: nanotechnology; chemical, biological, and biomedical engineering; chemistry for sustainability; chemistry of energy; chemistry of health care; chemistry education and communication; and artificial intelligence, big data, and beyond.

Special events include an opening ceremony and lecture on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Sheraton Waikiki, followed by the Pacifichem Congress Mixer on the Sheraton Waikiki and Royal Hawaiian lawns. The Pacifichem Lecturer will be Maki Kawai, the director general of the Institute for Molecular Science and immediate past president of CSJ. A special session with several Nobel laureates in chemistry is also planned.

A student research competition will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Pacifichem 2020 is also accepting applications for the Early Career Chemist Travel Grant, which will be awarded to up to 50 chemistry professionals from developing countries within the Pacific basin.

The exposition will be held from Tuesday, Dec. 15, to Thursday, Dec. 17. Booths are still available for companies interested in exhibiting. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the following categories: corporate, symposia, and exhibitor sponsorships.