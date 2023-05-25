Advertisement

Meetings

Pacifichem 2025 opens call for symposia

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
May 25, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 17
Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Credit: Shutterstock
The Pacifichem series takes place in Honolulu.

The 2025 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies, known as Pacifichem 2025, is issuing a call for symposia. The conference will be held Dec. 15–20, 2025, in Honolulu. Details can be found at pacifichem.org.

Pacifichem is sponsored by the American Chemical Society, the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Chemical Society of Japan, the Chinese Chemical Society, the Korean Chemical Society, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, and the Royal Australian Chemical Institute.

The Canadian Society for Chemistry will serve as the host society of the 2025 congress. Laurel Schafer, a professor of chemistry at the University of British Columbia, is the congress chair. Tom Baker, professor of chemistry and biomolecular sciences at the University of Ottawa, is the Scientific Program Development Subcommittee chair.

The congress theme is “Building Communities to Address Global Challenges.” The technical program will be organized into the following subject areas: analytical; inorganic; organic; physical; computational and theoretical; macromolecular; biological; materials; educate, communicate, and translate; chemistry for life science and health care; and chemistry and engineering for sustainability.

Symposium proposal submissions will be open through June 26, 2023. Guidelines for organizers are available on the meeting website. The scientific program will fill up quickly, so proposals should be submitted as early as possible to ensure a place in the program. Proposals should be submitted through the Pacifichem 2025 online symposium system, which can be found on the meeting website.

Pacifichem 2025 will be the ninth in this series of congresses that are held in Honolulu about every 5 years.

UPDATE

This article was updated on June 15, 2023, to extend the proposal deadline from June 12 to June 26. 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

