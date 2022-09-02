Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Meetings

Register for the 2022 Southeastern Regional Meeting

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
September 2, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 32
This is a photo of San Juan
Credit: Shutterstock

The Puerto Rico Section is hosting the 73rd Southeastern Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society (SERMACS) from Oct. 19–22 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan. The meeting theme is “Chemistry transcending boundaries for a sustainable future.” Details can be found at sermacs2022.org.

SERMACS 2022 at a glance

Dates: Oct. 19–22

Location: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Remote participation: Available for the plenary lectures, selected daily symposia, and a Saturday morning poster session

Information contact: General meeting chair, Ingrid Montes, ingrid.montes2@upr.edu

Website: sermacs2022.org.

Technical program. Highlights of the meeting include a Nobel Laureate Lecture by David MacMillan on Friday afternoon. There are four plenary lectures: ACS president Angela Wilson on Wednesday afternoon; Isaiah Warner, a professor at Louisiana State University, on Thursday morning; Victor McCrary, a professor at University of the District of Columbia, on Thursday afternoon; and Erick Carreira, a professor at ETH Zürich, on Saturday morning.

In addition, this meeting hosts 30 technical sessions covering a range of topics linked to the UN’s sustainable development goals. View all the technical sessions at sermacs2022.org/programs/technical-sessions/.

The plenary lectures, selected daily symposia, and an Inclusive Remote International Poster Session on Saturday morning will be available to remote participants.

Workshops. A “Green Chemistry Workshop” will take place on Wednesday morning. Participants will be educated about green innovation, the use of safer chemistry, greener processes, and cost savings. A “Practical Green Chemistry Tools and Techniques for Research & Development Scientists Workshop” on Wednesday afternoon will equip industry-based R&D chemists and engineers, as well as graduate students, with practical green chemistry tools, methods, and metrics.

There will be two ACS Career Pathways workshops on Wednesday: “Finding Yourself: Identifying a Career that Matches Your Strengths and Values” and “Networking: How to Get Started.” These workshops are suitable for graduate and undergraduate students, recent graduates, and experienced professionals considering a career change.

Two ACS Leadership Development System Courses will also take place during SERMACS 2022: “Developing Communication Strategies” and “Fostering Innovation.”

Undergraduate programming. Various sessions on career path options will be available during SERMACS 2022, including a three-day ACS on Campus event and a graduate school fair on Thursday and Friday. Applications for schools wanting to participate in the fair can be made at sermacs2022.org/events/graduate-school-fair. An undergraduate ice cream social will take place on Friday.

Exposition. The expo will kick off on Wednesday evening and run through Friday. Applications for exhibitors can be made at sermacs2022.org/sermacs-2022-exhibition.

Awards. Several awards will be presented at the meeting. These include the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Southwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Southwest Regional ACS Award. The awards luncheon will take place on Friday.

Social events. Among the social highlights of SERMACS 2022 will be the “Puerto Rican Night” on Thursday where attendees will enjoy a taste of the Puerto Rican culture. Participants are also invited to attend the “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect / Women Chemists Committee Luncheon” on Thursday, at which Laura Castillo-Page—chief diversity and inclusion officer at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine—will be speaking.

Outreach event. SERMACS 2022 will take place during National Chemistry Week. A Festival de Química for the general public will be held on Friday morning as part of the meeting.

Lodging and registration. Early-bird registration for the meeting ends at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Sept. 7, but you can register at the on-site rate through the end of the meeting. The opportunity to reserve a room at a reduced rate at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino ends at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Sept. 16.

