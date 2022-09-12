Quote of the Week

September 12, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 32
Apprenticeships and community colleges provide nontraditional paths for young people to get into chemistry careers
Cover image:A training model firmly established in Germany, apprenticeships are becoming increasingly popular as a means to train the next generation of chemists in other parts of Europe and the US.
Credit: Mike Reddy
Ammonia gets most of the attention, but some people think liquid organic hydrogen carriers will find a niche in the energy transition
University of Cambridge professor is winner of the 2022 ACS Central Science Disruptors and Innovators Prize
New method adds another nitrogen into bioactive motif commonly found in drugs
CanSino reported that its aerosolized booster provides stronger immune protection than injected offerings
