10032-cover1-opener.jpg
10032-cover1-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 12, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 32

Apprenticeships and community colleges provide nontraditional paths for young people to get into chemistry careers

Cover image:A training model firmly established in Germany, apprenticeships are becoming increasingly popular as a means to train the next generation of chemists in other parts of Europe and the US.

Credit: Mike Reddy

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 32
Quote of the Week

“And it’s a great opportunity for them to come into an organization where they do not need previous experience—they just need a keen interest in science and a willingness to learn.”

Michelle Lippiatt, human resources manager, Afton Chemical UK

Business

Training industry chemists

Apprenticeships and community colleges provide nontraditional paths for young people to get into chemistry careers

Organics challenge ammonia as hydrogen carriers

Ammonia gets most of the attention, but some people think liquid organic hydrogen carriers will find a niche in the energy transition

Battery expert Dame Clare Grey’s pioneering studies could lead to a more sustainable energy future

University of Cambridge professor is winner of the 2022 ACS Central Science Disruptors and Innovators Prize

  • Synthesis

    Molecular-editing reaction expands indoles with N

    New method adds another nitrogen into bioactive motif commonly found in drugs

  • Pesticides

    EPA clamps down on 12 PFAS in pesticides

  • Vaccines

    China approves the first inhalable COVID-19 vaccine

    CanSino reported that its aerosolized booster provides stronger immune protection than injected offerings

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Molecular-editing reaction expands indoles with N

New method adds another nitrogen into bioactive motif commonly found in drugs

Business & Policy Concentrates

