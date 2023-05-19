Advertisement

Meetings

Register for the 2023 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
May 19, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 16
The 2023 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting will take place in New York

The New York Local Section of the American Chemical Society is hosting the 51st Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM) June 9–10. The meeting theme is “Chemistry Refocused.” The City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate Center will host Friday’s events, and St. John’s University will host Saturday’s K–12 educational programs. Details and registration information can be found at marm2023.org.

MARM 2023 at a glance

Dates: June 9–10

Location: City University of New York Graduate Center and St. John’s University, New York City

Contacts: General meeting chairs, Alison Hyslop, hyslopa@stjohns.edu, and Joseph Serafin, serafinj@stjohns.edu

Website: marm2023.org

Technical program. The technical sessions will take place Friday and cover six focus areas: chemistry of life sciences; cosmetic chemistry; environmental chemistry; flavors and fragrance chemistry; materials chemistry; and younger chemists symposia. Three poster sessions covering the entire chemistry field also take place Friday.

K–12 educational program. The K–12 educational programs will take place Saturday and will include the regional Chemagination contest for high school students. In addition, the Minority Affairs Committee of the New York Local Section will run the “Diversifying the Curriculum in High School Chemistry” workshop for high school teachers.

Workshops. The joint New York and North Jersey Sections’ MetroWomen Chemists’ Committee will hold a “Promotion to Full Professor” workshop Friday afternoon.

Undergraduate programming. MARM 2023 features several opportunities for undergraduates to learn about careers and graduate schools. There will be a panel discussion on employment opportunities in sectors including start-ups and established industry, a graduate school fair, and a résumé review workshop.

Exposition. The exposition will be held in the concourse of the CUNY Graduate Center on Friday.

Awards. The following awards will be presented on Friday evening: the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences; the ACS Division of Chemical Education Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching; the E. Emmet Reid Award in Chemistry for Teaching at Small Colleges in the ACS Middle Atlantic Region; and the E. Ann Nalley Middle Atlantic Region Award for Volunteer Service to ACS.

Social events. MARM will host a 50-, 60- , and 70-year member luncheon on Friday to honor long-standing chemists. There will also be a social media social to connect members throughout the region on Friday at lunchtime—a box lunch is included with registration to give everyone time to mingle. The ACS governance mixer late Friday afternoon will offer an opportunity to meet national ACS representatives. The awards reception and dinner will take place Friday evening.

Registration. Registration is open, and you can register online or on-site through to the end of the meeting. Hotel and travel information can be found on the meeting website.

Nina Notman is a freelance writer based in Salisbury, England.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

