Quote of the Week

May 22, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 16
Meet a dozen early-career researchers using chemistry to tackle big problems
Reporter Rick Mullin details a community’s struggle against companies forging forward in their use of carbon capture and sequestration on C&EN Uncovered
$700 million purchase continues consolidation among suppliers to the semiconductor industry
If confirmed by the Senate, the cancer surgeon would be the second woman to lead the agency
The chemical tunability of the antibody-based platform gives room for extra safety measures
Parties to the Stockholm Convention agree to list the substances for elimination
The deal would create a $10.6 billion firm that aims to be the world’s third-largest lithium producer