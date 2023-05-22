Advertisement

May 22, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 16

Meet a dozen early-career researchers using chemistry to tackle big problems

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 16
Quote of the Week

“I think it’s our duty to leave the environment in a better state for future generations.”

Marina Evich, chemist, US Environmental Protection Agency

Profiles

C&EN’s 2023 Talented 12

Meet a dozen early-career researchers using chemistry to tackle big problems

Podcast: Lake Maurepas is a battleground for climate change mitigation

Reporter Rick Mullin details a community’s struggle against companies forging forward in their use of carbon capture and sequestration on C&EN Uncovered

Entegris will sell bulk electronic chemical unit to Fujifilm

$700 million purchase continues consolidation among suppliers to the semiconductor industry

  • Policy

    Biden nominates Monica Bertagnolli to lead NIH

    If confirmed by the Senate, the cancer surgeon would be the second woman to lead the agency

  • Oncology

    Researchers engineer a universal receptor system for cell immunotherapies

    The chemical tunability of the antibody-based platform gives room for extra safety measures

  • Persistent Pollutants

    2 plastics additives, insecticide face global ban

    Parties to the Stockholm Convention agree to list the substances for elimination

Science Concentrates

image name
Mergers & Acquisitions

Allkem and Livent plan merger to form major lithium player

The deal would create a $10.6 billion firm that aims to be the world’s third-largest lithium producer

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

MEETINGS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Bicarbonate to boost performance and peptides to slow eating

 

Job listings

