Meetings

Register for the 2023 Northwest Regional Meeting

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
May 19, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 16
The 2023 Northwest Regional Meeting will take place at Montana State University

The Montana Section of the American Chemical Society is hosting the 77th Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM) June 28–30 at Montana State University. The conference theme, “Chemistry, Elevated,” sets the tone for presenting transformative research in the mountainous landscape of southwestern Montana. For more details, visit norm2023.org.

NORM 2023 at a glance

Dates: June 28–30

Location: Montana State University, Bozeman

Contact: General meeting chair, Erik Grumstrup, msunorm@montana.edu

Website: norm2023.org

Conference highlights. There will be a welcome address by ACS president Judith C. Giordan and a plenary lecture by Montana State University professor Joan Broderick on Wednesday evening. Thursday’s technical sessions will include two sessions honoring Broderick’s research in bioinorganic chemistry. Thursday afternoon, a session titled “Generation and Applications of Quantum States of Light” will highlight research affiliated with the US National Science Foundation’s MonArk Quantum Foundry. Recent progress in nuclear materials processing, another strong area of research in this region, will be highlighted in two sessions on Friday. Other technical sessions will cover topics in analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry, as well as in biochemistry and materials science.

Graduate and undergraduate programming. A general poster session and an oral session track led by graduate students for graduate students will kick off the meeting. Undergraduate researchers are encouraged to participate in a dedicated poster session on Thursday at noon and join local students and faculty at the undergraduate breakfast on Friday morning.

Exposition. The exposition will run from Wednesday afternoon through Friday. Applications for exhibitors can be submitted at norm2023.org/expo.

Social events. Several evening events are planned for Thursday, including watching a sunset from nearby Peets Hill, running to a brewery, and hiking the steep trail to the M landmark. The closing event on Friday evening will feature a food truck rodeo, live music provided by the Dirt Farmers, and a celebration of ACS regional award winners.

Registration. Early-bird registration ends June 1, but you can register online and on-site through the end of the meeting. Hotel and travel information can be found at norm2023.org/travel.

Nina Notman is a freelance writer based in Salisbury, England.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

