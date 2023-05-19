Register for the 2023 Northwest Regional Meeting

The Montana Section of the American Chemical Society is hosting the 77th Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM) June 28–30 at Montana State University. The conference theme, “Chemistry, Elevated,” sets the tone for presenting transformative research in the mountainous landscape of southwestern Montana. For more details, visit norm2023.org.
▸ Dates: June 28–30
▸ Location: Montana State University, Bozeman
▸ Contact: General meeting chair, Erik Grumstrup, msunorm@montana.edu
▸ Website: norm2023.org
Conference highlights. There will be a welcome address by ACS president Judith C. Giordan and a plenary lecture by Montana State University professor Joan Broderick on Wednesday evening. Thursday’s technical sessions will include two sessions honoring Broderick’s research in bioinorganic chemistry. Thursday afternoon, a session titled “Generation and Applications of Quantum States of Light” will highlight research affiliated with the US National Science Foundation’s MonArk Quantum Foundry. Recent progress in nuclear materials processing, another strong area of research in this region, will be highlighted in two sessions on Friday. Other technical sessions will cover topics in analytical, inorganic, organic, and physical chemistry, as well as in biochemistry and materials science.
Graduate and undergraduate programming. A general poster session and an oral session track led by graduate students for graduate students will kick off the meeting. Undergraduate researchers are encouraged to participate in a dedicated poster session on Thursday at noon and join local students and faculty at the undergraduate breakfast on Friday morning.
Exposition. The exposition will run from Wednesday afternoon through Friday. Applications for exhibitors can be submitted at norm2023.org/expo.
Social events. Several evening events are planned for Thursday, including watching a sunset from nearby Peets Hill, running to a brewery, and hiking the steep trail to the M landmark. The closing event on Friday evening will feature a food truck rodeo, live music provided by the Dirt Farmers, and a celebration of ACS regional award winners.
Registration. Early-bird registration ends June 1, but you can register online and on-site through the end of the meeting. Hotel and travel information can be found at norm2023.org/travel.
Nina Notman is a freelance writer based in Salisbury, England.
