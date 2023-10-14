Register for the 2023 Southwest Regional Meeting

Credit: Shutterstock

The Oklahoma Section of the American Chemical Society is hosting the 2023 Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM 2023) Nov. 15–18 at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel in Oklahoma City. The meeting theme, “Chemistry Energized,” reflects the charge we get from meeting with colleagues and the Southwest ACS region’s focus on energy. Details can be found at swrm.org.

SWRM 2023 at a glance ▸ Dates: Nov. 15–18 ▸ Location: Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, Oklahoma City ▸ Contact: General meeting and program chairs, Cheryl Frech, cfrech@uco.edu; Lloyd Bumm, bumm@ou.edu; and Frank Blum, fblum@okstate.edu ▸ Website: swrm.org

Technical program. The technical programming is oriented around tracks related to energy, materials, biological chemistry, organic and medicinal chemistry, and education. There will be 28 symposia, multiple poster sessions, and several special event lectures.

The meeting’s theme is highlighted in the Energy Track with symposia that focus on new and traditional forms of energy, sustainability, and catalysis. The Materials Track includes symposia on the design of new materials. The Biological Chemistry Track comprises symposia on improving understanding of biological function and structure through experiment, simulation, innovation, and partnerships. The Organic and Medicinal Chemistry Track features talks on the latest advances in organic synthesis and catalysis, as well as a symposium on the complexities of fentanyl chemistry and addiction. There is also a Community College and Chemical Education Track and a special symposium on Diversity in Chemistry and STEM. Additional special symposia will emphasize small chemical businesses, conveying the value of chemistry to the public and lessons from the history of chemistry. Sessions in physical and analytical chemistry will round out the program.

Workshops and panel discussions. A variety of workshops and panel discussions are planned at SWRM 2023. The presidential workshop, “Trust in Science,” facilitated by an improvisational group, will offer participants ways to communicate about science with humor. Additional workshops include “Hallmarks of a Successful Research Proposal,” “Résumé Development,” and “Acing the Interview.” For educators, there is the “Active Learning Workshop” and panel discussions on “Community College Transitions” and “New Two-Year-College Guidelines.”

Undergraduate programming. Undergraduate poster and oral technical sessions take place Friday. A graduate school fair with academic booths will be held in the morning, and the afternoon will feature a career fair.

Exposition. The exposition starts at noon Wednesday and runs through midday Friday. An exposition welcome reception will be held Wednesday evening. The exposition offers a great opportunity to learn about the latest products on the market. Applications for exhibitor booths are available on the meeting’s website.

Awards. The SWRM Awards Banquet is scheduled for Thursday. Awards to be presented include the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the ACS Division of Chemical Education SW Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS, and the Southwest Region ACS Award.

Social events. All participants are invited to a ticketed event at the First Americans Museum (famok.org) on Tuesday. The museum’s displays highlight stories of cultural diversity and the histories of 39 distinctive First American Nations in Oklahoma today. Museum access, appetizers inspired by their cuisines, and a reception are included.

On Wednesday, there is a sensory and lexicon-development evening featuring a guided beer tasting of Oklahoma beers and beer flavor compounds. The Senior Chemists Breakfast and Women Chemists Committee Lunch are on Thursday—both will include talks by inspirational speakers. An ACS Governance Happy Hour and the Awards Banquet round out Thursday night.

Lodging and registration. Registration is open, and you can register at the on-site rate through the end of the meeting. The opportunity to reserve a room at a reduced rate at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel ends Oct. 13. Many restaurants and activities are within walking distance or a short trolley ride of the hotel.