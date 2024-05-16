Register for the 2024 Northwest Regional Meeting

Credit: William "Bill" Sutton/Newscom

The Washington-Idaho Border Section of the American Chemical Society will be hosting the 2024 Northwest Regional Meeting (NORM) June 23–26 at the Washington State University (WSU) campus in Pullman. Whether you’re in academia, industry, or a nontraditional chemistry job or you’re in transition, NORM 2024 has something for you. Find details on the meeting website at norm2024.org.

NORM 2024 at a glance ▸ Date: June 23–26, 2024 ▸ Location: Washington State University, Pullman, Washington ▸ Contact: Zachariah Heiden, general chair, at zachariah.heiden@wsu.edu; Kristopher Waynant, program chair, at kwaynant@uidaho.edu ▸ Website: norm2024.org

Technical program. Chemistry has grown into a more multidisciplinary science, and the technical program is using broad strokes to blur the lines between traditional disciplines with the meeting theme “Breaking Borders: Building Bonds.” The meeting hopes to promote discussions between chemists and nonchemists. Plenary talks include José Almirall from the National Science Foundation (NSF) discussing the history and future perspective of the chemistry program at NSF and Susan Ebeler from University of California, Davis, discussing the chemistry of wine. Simon Pimblott from Idaho National Laboratory will provide a plenary seminar on the future of the US Department of Energy during the awards banquet on Tuesday evening.

Workshops. For educators, the meeting will offer the workshop “Concept Mapping in the Science Classroom.” Prospective business owners will benefit from attendance at the Innovation 2 Impact program. The Environmental Health and Safety Departments from WSU and the University of Idaho (UI) will lead a safety luncheon. There will be two ACS career workshops ideal for individuals who are trying to decide what career path to pursue and how to navigate interactions with other professionals. Consultants will be available for students to schedule one-on-one résumé reviews.

Undergraduate programming. Many NORM 2024 programs can provide guidance to those considering what to do after completing their undergraduate degree. Various sessions on career path options will be available, including the ACS career workshops. An academic and employment recruitment fair will take place in the same room as the undergraduate poster session on Tuesday to promote the mingling of graduate school and industrial recruiters with attendees and undergraduate students.

Exposition. A Sunday evening reception will help kick off the exposition, which will run through Tuesday afternoon. The expo offers an opportunity to learn about the latest products on the market. Lunches, snacks, and coffee breaks will occur in the expo hall. Applications for exhibitors are available on the meeting website at norm2024.org/expo.

Awards. Awards to be presented include the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences, the Glenn and Jane Crosby Northwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, and the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS. The awards dinner will take place on Tuesday evening at the Palouse Ridge Golf Club at WSU.

Social events. An opening reception on Sunday evening, sponsored by ACS governance, will give attendees a chance to mingle and enjoy a taste of the Pacific Northwest. Other events include a Chemistry in a Glass reception after Susan Ebeler’s plenary talk; a Women Chemists Committee luncheon and a WSU and UI alumni and friends reception on Monday; a Tuesday morning fun run to the WSU Bear Research, Education, and Conservation Center; an ice cream social with sweet treats from WSU’s award-winning creamery, Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe, on Tuesday; and an event to explore Moscow, Idaho, on Wednesday evening.

Other events. Other events include an outreach event at the Palouse Discovery Science Center on Saturday; Doughnuts with Directors, an in-person and virtual panel with NSF program officers on Monday; the Innovation 2 Impact Fast Pitch Showcase, where you can win a prize from a panel of angel-investor and tech-transfer judges; a plenary talk from Jorge Cham, the creator of PhD Comics, followed by a screening of The PhD Movie; and tours of the 1 MW TRIGA nuclear reactor at the WSU Nuclear Science Center on Tuesday and Wednesday. To help promote the safety culture in chemistry, NORM 2024 is hosting a safety poster competition and offering monetary prizes to the top three posters of the competition. Throughout the conference, there will be a room containing molecular model pieces where attendees can build bonds with fellow attendees. There will be prizes for attendees who fill out their NORM bingo card by attending various technical sessions.