Scenes from the ACS Fall 2022 hybrid meeting in Chicago

ACS immediate past president H. N. Cheng (from left), ACS president Angela K. Wilson, and ACS president-elect Judith C. Giordan
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Candidate for ACS president Rigoberto Hernandez and Zaida Morales-Martínez at the Donor Reception
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
ACS's Kids Zone provided families an opportunity to learn through hands-on activities at Chicago's Navy Pier.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Meeting attendee Clemens Anklin wearing a science-themed suit
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Author and attorney Hannibal B. Johnson (center) was the main speaker during the ACS Board of Directors regular meeting where he participated in a Q&A with ACS Board of Directors chair Paul Jagodzinski and VP of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect Rajendrani Mukhopadhyay.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
At the ACS DEIR Reception Honoring AISES's 45th Anniversary, ACS CEO Tom Connelly shakes hands with Sarah EchoHawk, CEO of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, after signing the chemistry enterprise agreement between ACS and AISES as partner organizations that support one another in advancing chemistry and other STEM disciplines. Pictured standing to the left is ACS president Angela K. Wilson, and ACS Board of Directors chair Paul W. Jagodzinski stands to the right.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Laura Gagliardi of the University of Chicago delivered the Fred Kavli Innovations in Chemistry Lecture, titled “Quantum Leaps: Chemistry and Creativity in a Changing World.”
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Susan Ainsworth, ACS director of donor communications, Office of Philanthropy (left); ACS Bridge fellow Javier Sanlley Hernandez; ACS Scholar Jayda Jackson; ACS donor Sharon Haynie; and ACS CEO Tom Connelly at the Donor Reception
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
ACS Younger Chemists Committee chair Katherine Johnson (left); ACS Nashville Local Section treasurer Jennifer McKenzie with the ChemLuminary Award; Candidate for ACS President, Mary Carroll, who was on stage in her capacity as ACS Eastern New York Local Section Councilor; ACS Eastern New York Local Section Councilor Warren Hull; ACS Philadelphia Local Section chair Ivona Sasimovich; ACS Eastern US Younger Chemists Committee and ACS Virginia Younger Chemists Committee member Ashley Tubbs; and ACS president Angela K. Wilson at the ChemLuminary Awards ceremony
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Ellen Matson of the University of Rochester presented the Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecture, titled “Atomic Insights for a Sustainable Future: Understanding Bonding at Metal Oxide Surfaces Relevant to Energy Storage and Conversion Processes.”
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
ACS Board of Directors member-at-large Dorothy Phillips chats with a student presenting a poster during Sci-Mix.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Meeting goers pose in front of the popular "Proud to Be a Chemist" sign.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Attendees presenting posters at Sci-Mix
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
At C&EN's Talented 12 reception (from left to right): Bethany Halford, C&EN Senior Correspondent; Pam Poulin, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Jon Balderstone, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Roxanne Kieltyka, T12 Class of 2018; Josep Cornella, T12 Class of 2020; Derya Baran, T12 Class of 2021; Bibiana Campos-Seijo, C&EN Editor in Chief; Alaaeddin Alsbaiee, T12 Class of 2021; Maher El-Kady, T12 Class of 2022; Marcelo Prado, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Connor Coley, T12 Class of 2018; Helen Tran, T12 Class of 2022; Frank Leibfarth, T12 Class of 2019; Gabe Gomes, T12 Class of 2022
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Attendees riding the escalator to get to meeting sessions
CORRECTION:
This story was updated on Sept. 12, 2022, to correct the location of the photo of Rigoberto Hernandez and Zaida Morales-Martínez. It was the Donor Reception, not the American Chemical Society DEIR Reception Honoring AISES's 45th Anniversary.
