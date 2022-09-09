Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Meetings

Scenes from the ACS Fall 2022 hybrid meeting in Chicago

by Dorea I. Reeser
September 9, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 32
This is a photo of ACS immediate past president H. N. Cheng, ACS president Angela K. Wilson, and ACS president-elect Judith C. Giordan standing together.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
ACS immediate past president H. N. Cheng (from left), ACS president Angela K. Wilson, and ACS president-elect Judith C. Giordan
This is a photo of Rigoberto Hernandez and Zaida Morales-Martínez.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Candidate for ACS president Rigoberto Hernandez and Zaida Morales-Martínez at the Donor Reception
This is a photo of a girl with splash goggles on her forehead holding a plastic toy.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
ACS's Kids Zone provided families an opportunity to learn through hands-on activities at Chicago's Navy Pier.
This is a photo of a man in a suit with science symbols on it.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Meeting attendee Clemens Anklin wearing a science-themed suit
This is a photo of Hannibal B. Johnson, Paul Jagodzinski, and Rajendrani Mukhopadhyay
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Author and attorney Hannibal B. Johnson (center) was the main speaker during the ACS Board of Directors regular meeting where he participated in a Q&A with ACS Board of Directors chair Paul Jagodzinski and VP of the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect Rajendrani Mukhopadhyay.
This is a photo of Tom Connelly shaking hands with Sarah EchoHawk as Angela K. Wilson and Paul W. Jagodzinski look on.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
At the ACS DEIR Reception Honoring AISES's 45th Anniversary, ACS CEO Tom Connelly shakes hands with Sarah EchoHawk, CEO of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, after signing the chemistry enterprise agreement between ACS and AISES as partner organizations that support one another in advancing chemistry and other STEM disciplines. Pictured standing to the left is ACS president Angela K. Wilson, and ACS Board of Directors chair Paul W. Jagodzinski stands to the right.
This is a photo of Laura Gagliardi standing at a podium.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Laura Gagliardi of the University of Chicago delivered the Fred Kavli Innovations in Chemistry Lecture, titled “Quantum Leaps: Chemistry and Creativity in a Changing World.”
This is a photo of Susan Ainsworth, Javier Sanlley Hernandez, Jayda Jackson, Sharon Haynie, and Tom Connelly.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Susan Ainsworth, ACS director of donor communications, Office of Philanthropy (left); ACS Bridge fellow Javier Sanlley Hernandez; ACS Scholar Jayda Jackson; ACS donor Sharon Haynie; and ACS CEO Tom Connelly at the Donor Reception
This is a photo of a group of people at the ChemLuminary Awards ceremony.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
ACS Younger Chemists Committee chair Katherine Johnson (left); ACS Nashville Local Section treasurer Jennifer McKenzie with the ChemLuminary Award; Candidate for ACS President, Mary Carroll, who was on stage in her capacity as ACS Eastern New York Local Section Councilor; ACS Eastern New York Local Section Councilor Warren Hull; ACS Philadelphia Local Section chair Ivona Sasimovich; ACS Eastern US Younger Chemists Committee and ACS Virginia Younger Chemists Committee member Ashley Tubbs; and ACS president Angela K. Wilson at the ChemLuminary Awards ceremony
This is a photo of Ellen Matson at a podium.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Ellen Matson of the University of Rochester presented the Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecture, titled “Atomic Insights for a Sustainable Future: Understanding Bonding at Metal Oxide Surfaces Relevant to Energy Storage and Conversion Processes.”
This is a photo of a student presenting a research poster.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
ACS Board of Directors member-at-large Dorothy Phillips chats with a student presenting a poster during Sci-Mix.
This is a photo of a group of people standing by a large sign that says "proud to be a chemist" and pointing at it
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Meeting goers pose in front of the popular "Proud to Be a Chemist" sign.
This is a photo of people presenting research posters in a large hall.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Attendees presenting posters at Sci-Mix
This is a photo of people standing in a red carpet in front of a white backdrop that says "C&EN's talented twelve".
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
At C&EN's Talented 12 reception (from left to right): Bethany Halford, C&EN Senior Correspondent; Pam Poulin, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Jon Balderstone, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Roxanne Kieltyka, T12 Class of 2018; Josep Cornella, T12 Class of 2020; Derya Baran, T12 Class of 2021; Bibiana Campos-Seijo, C&EN Editor in Chief; Alaaeddin Alsbaiee, T12 Class of 2021; Maher El-Kady, T12 Class of 2022; Marcelo Prado, Thermo Fisher Scientific; Connor Coley, T12 Class of 2018; Helen Tran, T12 Class of 2022; Frank Leibfarth, T12 Class of 2019; Gabe Gomes, T12 Class of 2022
Ths is a photo of people on an escalator.
Credit: James Remington/EPNAC.com
Attendees riding the escalator to get to meeting sessions

CORRECTION:

This story was updated on Sept. 12, 2022, to correct the location of the photo of Rigoberto Hernandez and Zaida Morales-Martínez. It was the Donor Reception, not the American Chemical Society DEIR Reception Honoring AISES's 45th Anniversary.

 

