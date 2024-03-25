Advertisement

Meetings

Scenes from the ACS Spring 2024 hybrid meeting in New Orleans

by Sara Cottle
March 25, 2024
Thousands of chemistry professionals from around the globe gathered in New Orleans March 17–21 for American Chemical Society Spring 2024, whose theme was “Many Flavors of Chemistry.”

Children opposite an ACS volunteer at a table with a soccer ball experiment on it. All are wearing goggles.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
An ACS volunteer assists young visitors at the “What’s Inside a Soccer Ball?” station at the ACS Kids Zone in the Xavier Convocation Center on March 16.
Moderaters and panelists standing behind podiums on a stage, turning to look at the person who is speaking.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
At the open board meeting on March 17, facilitators Malika Jeffries-EL (far left) and Lisa Balbes (far right) moderate the panel “Pathways for Aspiring Leaders,” featuring Raychelle Burks (second from left), Jarrod Cohen, Peter Dorhout, and Katherine Johnson.
Five students posing by a wall that says "Proud to be a Chemist."
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Four students from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL) and one student from the University of Calabria take a break at the “Proud to Be a Chemist” wall.
Nick Perkins and Carolyn Bertozzi smiling, while Carolyn holds a signed copy of C&EN covering her Priestly Medal award.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
C&EN editor in chief Nick Ishmael-Perkins stands beside Priestley Medalist and Nobel laureate Carolyn Bertozzi—holding the Priestley Medalist issue of C&EN—after Bertozzi’s fireside chat at the ACS Booth Theater on March 18.
Mitch Jacoby and Nick Perkins sitting in chairs, while Mitch speaks into a microphone, and Nick turns to listen.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
C&EN executive editor Mitch Jacoby (right) guides a discussion with C&EN editor in chief Nick Ishmael-Perkins at the “C&EN Lunch Forum” at the Booth Theater.
Carolyn Bertozzi speaking into a microphone while making hand gestures. Nick Perkins, seated beside her, turns to listen, while the audience watches.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Nobel laureate Carolyn Bertozzi answers a question during the “Priestley Medalist Fireside Chat with Carolyn Bertozzi” at the Booth Theater.
People talking around a table with pamphlets in their hands at a graduate fair.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
ACS staff members and students interested in graduate school discuss the ACS Bridge Program at the Graduate Fair.
A woman smiling and posing next to the ACS mascott.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
ACS marketing manager Heather Lockhart-Neff, wearing an ACS Chemistry Is Life hat, enjoys a moment with Professor Molenium.
A woman using a cell phone to photograph attendees posing with the ACS mascott.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
US National Chemistry Olympiad program manager Margaret Thatcher photographs two attendees with ACS’s Meg A. Mole at the ACS Kids Zone’s “Snap a Photo at the Selfie Station” in the Xavier Convocation Center on March 16.
People posing with a mascot of a cartoonish mole.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Professor Molenium visits with CAS staff in the exposition hall.
Children building batteries at a table, with ACS volunteers instructing on the other side.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Kids participate in “Build a Battery” workshop March 16 at the ACS Kids Zone in the Xavier Convocation Center.
Two people holind out their forearms to show temporary tattoos of chemical structures.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Ryan Schlosser and Elana Nguyen of Widener University show off their temporary tattoos of chemical structures, applied by Pierre Morieux at the Revvity Signals booth in the exposition hall.
Four women posing by a wall.
Credit: ChrisBrenSchmidt Photography
From left, Ingrid Montes, Quinn VanZile, Mary Carroll, and Jubilie Zeda Rodriguez pose at the Office of Philanthropy’s Donor Reception, held March 17.
Three people looking at a research poster, while one of thems enthusiastically explains.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
T. J. Pinedo of the University of Illinois Springfield discusses his poster, “3D-Printed Cone Spray Ionization: Material Optimization and Automation Ruggedization,” with other ACS Spring 2024 attendees.
Two women standing in front of a research poster, while one presents it.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Morgan Demmler of North Carolina State University discusses her poster, “Understanding Small Aromatic Systems Fragmentation Using Tandem Mass Spectrometry of Historic Anthraquinone Dyes from the Max Weaver Dye Library,” with a fellow ACS Spring 2024 attendee.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

