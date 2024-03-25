Scenes from the ACS Spring 2024 hybrid meeting in New Orleans

Thousands of chemistry professionals from around the globe gathered in New Orleans March 17–21 for American Chemical Society Spring 2024, whose theme was “Many Flavors of Chemistry.”
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
An ACS volunteer assists young visitors at the “What’s Inside a Soccer Ball?” station at the ACS Kids Zone in the Xavier Convocation Center on March 16.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
At the open board meeting on March 17, facilitators Malika Jeffries-EL (far left) and Lisa Balbes (far right) moderate the panel “Pathways for Aspiring Leaders,” featuring Raychelle Burks (second from left), Jarrod Cohen, Peter Dorhout, and Katherine Johnson.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Four students from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL) and one student from the University of Calabria take a break at the “Proud to Be a Chemist” wall.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
C&EN editor in chief Nick Ishmael-Perkins stands beside Priestley Medalist and Nobel laureate Carolyn Bertozzi—holding the Priestley Medalist issue of C&EN—after Bertozzi’s fireside chat at the ACS Booth Theater on March 18.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
C&EN executive editor Mitch Jacoby (right) guides a discussion with C&EN editor in chief Nick Ishmael-Perkins at the “C&EN Lunch Forum” at the Booth Theater.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Nobel laureate Carolyn Bertozzi answers a question during the “Priestley Medalist Fireside Chat with Carolyn Bertozzi” at the Booth Theater.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
ACS staff members and students interested in graduate school discuss the ACS Bridge Program at the Graduate Fair.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
ACS marketing manager Heather Lockhart-Neff, wearing an ACS Chemistry Is Life hat, enjoys a moment with Professor Molenium.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
US National Chemistry Olympiad program manager Margaret Thatcher photographs two attendees with ACS’s Meg A. Mole at the ACS Kids Zone’s “Snap a Photo at the Selfie Station” in the Xavier Convocation Center on March 16.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Professor Molenium visits with CAS staff in the exposition hall.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Kids participate in “Build a Battery” workshop March 16 at the ACS Kids Zone in the Xavier Convocation Center.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Ryan Schlosser and Elana Nguyen of Widener University show off their temporary tattoos of chemical structures, applied by Pierre Morieux at the Revvity Signals booth in the exposition hall.
Credit: ChrisBrenSchmidt Photography
From left, Ingrid Montes, Quinn VanZile, Mary Carroll, and Jubilie Zeda Rodriguez pose at the Office of Philanthropy’s Donor Reception, held March 17.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
T. J. Pinedo of the University of Illinois Springfield discusses his poster, “3D-Printed Cone Spray Ionization: Material Optimization and Automation Ruggedization,” with other ACS Spring 2024 attendees.
Credit: Sara L. Cottle
Morgan Demmler of North Carolina State University discusses her poster, “Understanding Small Aromatic Systems Fragmentation Using Tandem Mass Spectrometry of Historic Anthraquinone Dyes from the Max Weaver Dye Library,” with a fellow ACS Spring 2024 attendee.
