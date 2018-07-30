Your guide to the ACS national meeting in Boston

Credit: Shutterstock | Boston Public Garden
There are so many symposia to choose from. C&EN picked a few to get you started.
Sunday all day
Acrylic paints, adhesives, audio tapes. Learn how scientists are studying and protecting polymers in cultural objects.
Debunking Myths of the Undruggable & Indistinguishable
Sunday PM, Monday AM
Researchers are taking aim at tough targets like protein interfaces.
Microplastic Pollution: Sources, Sinks & Solutions
Monday AM
All those microbeads and eroded plastics have to end up somewhere.
M-CHEM: A Whole Lot of Shaking Going On
Monday AM
Researchers describe how they're using mechanical forces in organic synthesis.
Louis Pasteur's Discovery of Molecular Chirality: Review & Analysis on the 170th Anniversary
Monday all day
Celebrate the life of one of the all-time greats on the occasion of one of his most important discoveries.
Monday PM
Pioneers like UC Berkeley's Jennifer Doudna and Harvard's David Liu will discuss the cutting edge in gene editing.
Revolutionizing Chemistry with Artificial Intelligence
Monday – Wednesday all day
Computer models are contributing to almost every aspect of chemistry.
Materials in Extreme Environments
Monday PM, Tuesday PM, Wednesday & Thursday all day
Pressure, temperature, radiation. What happens when scientists tweak these parameters to push materials to their limits?
Tuesday all day
You may wonder where these moms stash their superhero duds.
Wastewater-Based Epidemiology: Opportunities & Challenges
Wednesday PM, Thursday AM
You flush chemical data about your health and the drugs you're taking down the toilet every day.
Beantown offers an array of fun things to do when you’re not in sessions.
Museum of Science
Set on an old dam across the Charles River, this museum can help you recapture your childhood love of science.
New England Aquarium
This aquarium features great penguin and seal exhibits.
MIT Museum
Enjoy the world’s largest collection of holograms. There’s also a temporary exhibition of Santiago Ramón y Cajal’s 19th-century brain drawings alongside contemporary visualizations from MIT labs.
Fenway Park
Take a tour and see the Green Monster on non-baseball-game days.
Freedom Trail
Follow the red line on the sidewalks to hit the high points of Boston’s colonial history without getting lost. (It also makes a nice jogging route.)
Museum of Fine Arts
Its collection contains nearly half a million works of art. Highlights include the Art of the Americas Wing and the Linde Family Wing for Contemporary Art.
Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
This art museum is probably best known for a 1990 heist of 13 works worth more than $500 million.
Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway
A pleasant side effect of Boston’s “Big Dig.”
Boston Common
Catch some sun in the oldest city park in the U.S.
Boston Public Garden
Don’t miss the statue honoring the mother duck and her offspring from “Make Way for Ducklings.”
JOIN C&EN AT #ACSBOSTON
Still looking for things to do at the national meeting? C&EN has organized some events we’ve love for you to join.
PLAY REPORTER FOR THE DAY
Saturday, Aug. 18, 11 AM-2 PM
Boston Children’s Museum
Guided by C&EN staff, kids get to interview real-life chemists about their science. Reporter’s notebook included. C&EN partnered with Science Storytellers to bring this event to life at the ACS Kids Zone.
THE BIG REVEAL
Sunday, Aug. 19, 6 PM
Expo Hall, ACS Booth, Boston Convention Center
We’ve been working since January to select and showcase the 2018 Talented 12 rising stars in chemistry (see here for last year’s class). Join us at the ACS booth for the big reveal. Refreshments and chances to mingle with our 12 will be in abundance.
TALENTED 12 SYMPOSIUM
Monday, Aug. 20, 8 AM-12 PM
Room 258A, Boston Convention Center
You’ve learned their identities, now come hear the 2018 Talented 12 talk about their science and their personal journeys. Harvard’s David Liu will kick things off as keynote speaker. If you plan to attend and want a free gift, please register here.
LIVE STEREO CHEMISTRY PODCAST
Tuesday, Aug. 21, 3 PM-4 PM
City View Ballroom 1, Seaport World Trade Center
Love chemistry? Love trivia games? Well then this event is the one for you. C&EN launched its first-ever podcast, Stereo Chemistry earlier this year. To keep things interesting, we thought, “Hey why not try this thing live, with an audience, celebrity panelists, prizes, and a chemistry news quiz? What could go wrong?” If you want to find out, join us!
