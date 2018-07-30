Advertisement

09631-cover-openheroOO.jpg
09631-cover-openheroOO.jpg
July 30, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 31

Chemical profits continue to rise as the global economy booms

Cover image:The words "Global Top 50" Floating in front of a chemical piping system

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 31
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Exosomes are amenable to every therapeutic area.”

Doug Williams, CEO, Codiak BioSciences

Finance

C&EN’s Global Top 50 chemical companies

Chemical profits continue to rise as the global economy booms

Meet the exosome, the rising star in drug delivery

Companies are hoping to use the vesicles to package small-molecule, protein, and RNA drugs or even use them as therapies themselves

The unexpected source of that luxury feel in car interiors

Japanese firms are the major players in synthetic suede used in high-end vehicle seats

  • Food Science

    What’s ice cream, and why do we scream for it?

    Innovations in food science continually improve on this classic sweet treat

  • Meetings

    Your guide to the ACS national meeting in Boston

Science Concentrates

Ethics

Paper describing piperlongumine anticancer activity retracted

Some coauthors dissent from withdrawal of report, for which key findings have been independently confirmed

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

Science is in the (baseball) cards and comic books

 

Job listings

