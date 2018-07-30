Quote of the Week

July 30, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 31
Chemical profits continue to rise as the global economy booms
Cover image:The words "Global Top 50" Floating in front of a chemical piping system
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock
Companies are hoping to use the vesicles to package small-molecule, protein, and RNA drugs or even use them as therapies themselves
Japanese firms are the major players in synthetic suede used in high-end vehicle seats
Innovations in food science continually improve on this classic sweet treat
Some coauthors dissent from withdrawal of report, for which key findings have been independently confirmed