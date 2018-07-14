Advertisement

Programs

2018 ACS Fellows﻿﻿

by Linda Wang﻿
July 14, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 29
The American Chemical Society has named 51 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be feted at the society’s fall national meeting in Boston this August.

The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.

Nominations for the 2019 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.

Souhail R. Al-Abed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Kara M. Allen Aegis Sciences

Peter R. Bernstein PhaRmaB

Amanda Bryant-Friedrich University of Toledo

Susan Beda Butts Dow Chemical

William F. Carroll Jr. Indiana University

Hongyu Chen Dow Chemical

Pat N. Confalone Confalone Consulting

Janine Cossy ESPCI Paris

E. Bryan Coughlin University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Paul J. Fagan DuPont

Andrew L. Feig Wayne State University

Neil K. Garg University of California, Los Angeles

Carmen Valdez Gauthier Florida Southern College

Brian R. Gibney Brooklyn College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York

Cathleen Hapeman Agricultural Research Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Lynn G. Hartshorn University of St. Thomas

Teresa Head-Gordon University of California, Berkeley

Barbara R. Hillery SUNY Old Westbury

Elizabeth M. Howson Chatham High School

Malika Jeffries-EL Boston University

Kimberly Begley Jeskie Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Kerry K. Karukstis Harvey Mudd College

Michelle K. Kidder Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Judy E. Kim University of California, San Diego

Jaqueline L. Kiplinger Los Alamos National Laboratory

Louise M. Lawter Degussa (retired)

Eric K. Lin National Institute of Standards & Technology

John M. Long JM Long Rubber Consultants

Walter D. Loveland Oregon State University

Ripudaman Malhotra SRI International

Stephen F. Martin University of Texas, Austin

Andrew W. Maverick Louisiana State University

Scott J. Miller Yale University

Burnaby Munson University of Delaware

Roger Alan Parker Xavier University

Melissa A. Pasquinelli North Carolina State University

Sarma V. Pisupati Pennsylvania State University

Michael A. Reynolds Shell Exploration & Production

Stuart Rowan University of Chicago

Martin D. Rudd University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh

Joseph Sabol Joseph E. Sabol Consulting

Daniel A. Savin University of Florida

Dawn A. Shaughnessy Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Jay S. Siegel Tianjin University

Paris Svoronos Queensborough Community College

Richard P. Van Duyne Northwestern University

Dujin Wang Chinese Academy of Sciences

Michael S. Wong Rice University

Wendy B. Young Genentech

Doris Zimmerman Thiel College (retired)

