2018 ACS Fellows﻿﻿

The American Chemical Society has named 51 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be feted at the society’s fall national meeting in Boston this August.
The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.
Nominations for the 2019 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.
Souhail R. Al-Abed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Kara M. Allen Aegis Sciences
Peter R. Bernstein PhaRmaB
Amanda Bryant-Friedrich University of Toledo
Susan Beda Butts Dow Chemical
William F. Carroll Jr. Indiana University
Hongyu Chen Dow Chemical
Pat N. Confalone Confalone Consulting
Janine Cossy ESPCI Paris
E. Bryan Coughlin University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Paul J. Fagan DuPont
Andrew L. Feig Wayne State University
Neil K. Garg University of California, Los Angeles
Carmen Valdez Gauthier Florida Southern College
Brian R. Gibney Brooklyn College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York
Cathleen Hapeman Agricultural Research Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture
Lynn G. Hartshorn University of St. Thomas
Teresa Head-Gordon University of California, Berkeley
Barbara R. Hillery SUNY Old Westbury
Elizabeth M. Howson Chatham High School
Malika Jeffries-EL Boston University
Kimberly Begley Jeskie Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Kerry K. Karukstis Harvey Mudd College
Michelle K. Kidder Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Judy E. Kim University of California, San Diego
Jaqueline L. Kiplinger Los Alamos National Laboratory
Louise M. Lawter Degussa (retired)
Eric K. Lin National Institute of Standards & Technology
John M. Long JM Long Rubber Consultants
Walter D. Loveland Oregon State University
Ripudaman Malhotra SRI International
Stephen F. Martin University of Texas, Austin
Andrew W. Maverick Louisiana State University
Scott J. Miller Yale University
Burnaby Munson University of Delaware
Roger Alan Parker Xavier University
Melissa A. Pasquinelli North Carolina State University
Sarma V. Pisupati Pennsylvania State University
Michael A. Reynolds Shell Exploration & Production
Stuart Rowan University of Chicago
Martin D. Rudd University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh
Joseph Sabol Joseph E. Sabol Consulting
Daniel A. Savin University of Florida
Dawn A. Shaughnessy Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Jay S. Siegel Tianjin University
Paris Svoronos Queensborough Community College
Richard P. Van Duyne Northwestern University
Dujin Wang Chinese Academy of Sciences
Michael S. Wong Rice University
Wendy B. Young Genentech
Doris Zimmerman Thiel College (retired)
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter