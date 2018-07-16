Quote of the Week

July 16, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 29
Large and small suppliers vow to help a resource-intensive, cost-sensitive industry change with the times
Cover image:A series of folded fabric of different colors stacked to make a rainbow.
Credit: Shutterstock
Chair departs, investigators leave, staff fears changing mission
Supporting the chemical management law is good for competitiveness, Europe’s chemical industry now says
Teijin breaks ground on a $600 million plant in Greenwood as global demand grows for the strong, lightweight material
Chemist Amy Prieto of Colorado State University discusses her work to commercialize a safer, more customizable battery
Chemjobber on when hoarding chemicals and lab equipment becomes a problem
Study turns up large family of organic-inorganic materials that could find low-cost, lightweight applications in electronics
