The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09629-cover-openerCXD.jpg
09629-cover-openerCXD.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 16, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 29

Large and small suppliers vow to help a resource-intensive, cost-sensitive industry change with the times

Cover image:A series of folded fabric of different colors stacked to make a rainbow.

Credit: Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 29
All Issues

Quote of the Week

It costs “only 1 to 2% of the fiber’s value to ship it anywhere in the world.”

Dan Pichler, joint managing director, CarbConsult

Consumer Products

These new textile dyeing methods could make fashion more sustainable

Large and small suppliers vow to help a resource-intensive, cost-sensitive industry change with the times

Changes on tap at U.S. Chemical Safety Board

Chair departs, investigators leave, staff fears changing mission

How Europe’s chemical industry learned to love REACH

Supporting the chemical management law is good for competitiveness, Europe’s chemical industry now says

Science Concentrates

image name
Inorganic Chemistry

Perovskite ferroelectrics go metal-free

Study turns up large family of organic-inorganic materials that could find low-cost, lightweight applications in electronics

Business & Policy Concentrates

