2019 CAS Future Leaders

This year’s class of CAS Future Leaders includes 29 participants from 16 countries, bringing the total number of participants in the program to 200. Since the program began in 2010, participants have come from 35 countries. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN. The Future Leaders program offers PhD students and postdocs the opportunity to gain leadership skills and learn about the chemical information industry. Participants will visit CAS in Columbus, Ohio, and attend the fall ACS national meeting in San Diego. We have listed the affiliations of the Future Leaders that were current at the time of the award; some people may have changed affiliations.
Olga Bakulina
Postdoc at Saint Petersburg University
Education: Diplom Chem, organic chemistry, 2014, and PhD, organic chemistry, 2016, Saint Petersburg State University
Research: Developing synthetic methodology for multicomponent reactions
Advice for others: “Do not start graduate school unless you have a strong passion for doing research. Never give up once you’ve started it, and find work-life balance.”
Kerry Betz
Graduate student at Stanford University
Education: BS, chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 2015
Research: Expanding the capabilities of C–H amination reactions through novel catalyst design and applications to total synthesis
What she hopes to get out of the program: “I’m very excited to learn more about how SciFinder works and to meet the people involved with this service. I’ve often thought about how much I rely on the search features in SciFinder, so I’m looking forward to seeing behind the scenes at the CAS headquarters.”
Aisha N. Bismillah
Graduate student at Durham University
Education: MChem, University of Central Lancashire, 2015
Research: Investigating fluxional carbon cages and their shape-shifting properties
Role model: “My PhD supervisor, Paul McGonigal. He is not only an incredibly talented scientist but also an outstanding educator. He pursued my weaknesses so that they became my strengths. His constant passion and support allows every student to feel supported so that they can thrive and flourish. I wouldn’t be the scientist or person I am without him.”
Nathan Boase
Lecturer at Queensland University of Technology
Education: BSc, chemistry, 2010, and PhD, polymer chemistry and molecular imaging, 2015, University of Queensland
Research: Studying adaptable and responsive polymer coatings to prevent bacterial fouling
Advice for others: “Learn to write every day. Through writing, you will be constantly reviewing your progress, and ultimately it will lead to more and better-quality papers. There is no point in doing an experiment that no one ever hears about, so make sure you write!”
Lucas Busta
Postdoc at University of Nebraska
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Minnesota Duluth, 2011; PhD, chemistry, University of British Columbia, 2016
Research: Using informatics to understand the molecular structures, biosynthesis, bioactivities, and physical properties of plant chemicals, polymers, and composites
Role model: “My role model is a senior scientist who oversees a small group of diverse junior scientists. This person meets with each junior scientist once a week, still does small experiments in the lab, helps mentees develop soft skills and technical skills, isn’t afraid of trying out new technologies or protocols in the lab, and constantly works to integrate multiple fields of science in pursuit of answers to cutting-edge research questions.”
Cassandra Callmann
Postdoc at Northwestern University
Education: BS, biochemistry, West Chester University, 2012; PhD, chemistry, University of California San Diego, 2018
Research: Using spherical nucleic acids as cancer vaccines
What she hopes to get out of the program: “I am excited to make new connections with fellow young scientists from all around the world, as well as learn about what both ACS and CAS have to offer.”
Subhash Chander
Postdoc at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Mohali
Education: BSc, University of Bikaner, 2008; PhD, physics, Mohanlal Sukhadia University, 2017
Research: Understanding the physical properties of thin films for solar-cell applications
What he hopes to get out of the program: “Participating in this prestigious program will allow me to connect with inspiring scientists from across the globe and create strong friendships with remarkable individuals who will continue to be a source of support and motivation long after finishing the program.”
Connor W. Coley
Graduate student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Education: BS, chemical engineering, California Institute of Technology, 2014
Research: Using data science and laboratory automation to streamline discovery in the chemical sciences
Career goals: “I will be starting up my own research group in the second half of 2020. I’m interested in developing a more systematic approach to scientific discovery and helping students learn to do the same.”
Yuanxin Deng
Graduate student at East China University of Science and Technology
Education: BEng, 2015, and MEng, 2017, applied chemistry, East China University of Science and Technology
Research: Designing and constructing intelligent nano- and polymer materials by incorporating molecular switches and motors
Career goals: “To combine scientific research and business. I hope I can delve into technology commercialization and make scientific research serve humanity.”
Andreas Ehnbom
Graduate student at Texas A&M University
Education: BS, chemistry, 2011, and MS, chemistry, 2013, Lund University
Research: Understanding and predicting the function of newly designed Werner complexes, a new class of catalysts for enantioselective organic synthesis
What he hopes to get out of the program: “I am eager to communicate with other participants in computational chemistry and build my network of potential collaborators. At the same time, I hope to expand my research network outside of computational chemistry, gaining new perspectives on cutting-edge research.”
Ehsan Fereyduni
Graduate student at the University of Florida
Education: BSc, chemistry, Rajaee University, 2007; MSc, inorganic chemistry, Kharazmi University, 2010
Research: Devising a simple and standardized synthetic route centered on the development of new Cope rearrangements to access complex molecules for drug discovery
What he hopes to get out of the program: “SciFinder is Google for chemists! I am so excited to meet the people who are working behind the scenes of SciFinder and to hear about the challenges they have had in the past and the techniques they used to resolve these issues.”
Mahlet Garedew
Postdoc at Yale University
Education: BS, material science and engineering, 2009, and PhD, biosystems and agricultural engineering, 2018, Michigan State University
Research: Studying electrochemical conversion of biomass to high-value products while implementing the principles of green chemistry to reduce energy requirements and losses
Role models: “As a woman of color who was raised in Ethiopia, I look up to the women who are making impacts in their fields, especially women of color who are doing amazing things in the scientific world. To me, representation matters, and these women pave the way and show me what I can be capable of.”
Farnaz Heidar Zadeh
Postdoc at Ghent University
Education: Dual PhD, theoretical chemistry, McMaster University, and physics, Ghent University, 2017
Research: Developing new mathematical tools, numerical algorithms, and computer software to qualitatively and quantitatively predict the outcome of chemical phenomena
Advice for others: “Be open minded and eager to explore less-traveled paths, as well as keeping a good work-life balance.”
Jazmín Ciciolil Hilario-Martínez
Graduate student at Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla, 2014
Research: Studying chemical synthesis and biological assays of selective anticancer compounds and potent plant-growth promoters
Career goals: “I want to lead a research group to develop basic and applied science expertise in the synthesis of novel bioactive molecules. It is my desire to collaborate with scientists from all around the world to shape a better future.”
Gregory K. Hodgson
Postdoc at Ryerson University
Education: BSc, chemistry, Trent University, 2013; PhD, chemistry and nanomaterials science, University of Ottawa, 2018
Research: Studying plasmon-enhanced fluorescence activation, machine learning, and predictive analytics in photochemistry; researching smart nanotextiles in collaboration with industrial partners
Advice for others: “Don’t become attached to the traditional academic career formula. Focus on acquiring transferable skills, and view your time in graduate school through that lens. Explore alternative career pathways, and force yourself to engage with the community outside the lab, as well as beyond your discipline.”
Arianne C. Hunter
Graduate student at the University of Oklahoma
Education: BA, chemistry, Dartmouth College, 2014
Research: Supporting forensic analysis in remote locations
Advice for others: “Whatever discipline or subject matter you can sit in the library studying for or stay in the lab for hours on end working on without looking at the clock . . . pursue that!”
Marc-André Légaré
Postdoc at Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg.
Education: BS, chemistry, 2010, and PhD, chemistry, 2015, Université Laval
Research: Investigating the interactions of low-valent boron compounds with small molecules
Career goals: “My dream is to work for society as an academic researcher, teacher, and leader. I want my research to contribute to the common effort in terms of a green future and to inspire students—as tomorrow’s scientists—to not give up and to try to make the world a better place.”
Dickson Mambwe
Graduate student at the University of Cape Town
Education: BS, chemistry, University of Zambia, 2014
Research: Investigating the cardiotoxicity risk of an antihistamine drug for malaria
Advice for others: “You’re doing your research for a greater cause, one bigger than you might realize; appreciate how far you’ve come, and keep doing what you’re doing. Stay hungry and curious. That feeling of inadequacy and self-doubt that constantly haunts you—that’s you challenging yourself to reach further and do more.”
Jovana V. Milić
Scientist at Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL)
Education: PhD, chemistry, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, 2017
Research: Investigating supramolecular engineering of molecular machines and functional nanomaterials for energy conversion
Advice for others: “Take the time to reflect on your desired career path by considering unique skill sets, abilities, and aspirations without being constrained by external expectations. More importantly, in pursuing that path, allow yourself to dream and consider that making a difference starts with a state of mind.”
Sean N. Natoli
Postdoc at the University of California, Berkeley
Education: BS, chemistry, Southern Utah University, 2012; PhD, transition metal chemistry, Purdue University, 2017
Research: Expanding the scope of reactions catalyzed by artificial metalloenzymes through cofactor design and directed evolution
Career goals: “I have an ever-growing desire and a strong history of promoting scientific careers for underrepresented and economically disadvantaged students. As a member of this group, I understand the power and encouragement that can be gained from a role model that is willing to go the extra mile.”
Meagan Oakley
Graduate student at the University of Alberta
Education: BSc, chemistry, University of Prince Edward Island, 2013
Research: Using computational chemistry to study excited-state calculations
Role model: “My scientific role model is my mother. As a woman with a degree in metallurgical engineering, her representation as a successful leader in a largely male-dominated field showed me that I could choose any career path I wanted.”
Yoonsu Park
Postdoc at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
Education: BS, chemistry, 2014, and PhD, chemistry, 2019, KAIST
Research: Exploring statistical analysis of selective catalysis
Career goals: “I hope to develop a game-changing catalyst that enables unprecedented yet super cool organic transformations.”
Vanessa Sanchez
Graduate student at Harvard University
Education: BS, fiber science, Cornell University, 2016
Research: Developing adaptive textiles for wearable devices
Advice for others: “Follow your internal compass. I feel a PhD is about developing a deep expertise in a field that you have chosen—whether you’re passionate about it, you’re good at it, you think it’s a necessary career choice, or a combination of these—and learning how to ask new and interesting questions in this field.”
Jesus Sanjosé-Orduna
Graduate student at the Institute of Chemical Research of Catalonia
Education: BSc, organic chemistry, 2014, and MS, organic chemistry, 2015, University of Barcelona
Research: Gaining a fundamental understanding of cobalt-catalyzed C–H transformations to develop more innovative and efficient catalytic processes through rational design
Advice for others: “There is one particular ability that usually is forgotten during your undergraduate studies: the ability to lose. Life is full of rejection, and doing research is being committed to fail continuously. I would tell people that are thinking about entering graduate school to not be afraid of failing, and start embracing it. Every failure gets you closer to success!”
Koichi Sasaki
Graduate student at Kyushu University
Education: BS, engineering, 2015, and MS, engineering, 2017, Kyushu University
Research: Investigating the efficacy of antibody and cytokine cancer immunotherapies
Career goals: “My dream is to be a principal investigator who gives positive influence on all lab members as well as society.”
Tracy Schloemer
Graduate student at the Colorado School of Mines
Education: BS, chemistry, 2009, and MA, educational studies, 2010, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Research: Advancing charge-transport material development for the realization of highly stable and efficient perovskite solar cells
Advice for others: “The culture of the research group is extremely important. As a graduate student, you will spend a tremendous amount of your time with your lab mates. When you visit a lab, ask yourself whether people look like they’re enjoying their work. Working with kind, generous, and intelligent people has made graduate school really great for me, especially when my science doesn’t work as anticipated, so I recommend you look for the same kind of supportive environment.”
Dannie van Osch
Postdoc at Eindhoven University of Technology Education: MSc, chemical engineering and chemistry, 2014, and PhD, chemistry, 2018, Eindhoven University of Technology
Research: Exploring sustainable chemistry for research on spinning disc reactors, microfluidic devices, visible-light photocatalysis, sustainable solvents, and crude lignin oil
Advice for others: “There will always be people who will tell you that you are not good enough or that you will fail. Don’t listen to them, but show them better. Work harder than you ever have and show them that you are good at what you do; prove them wrong!”
Paulette Vincent-Ruz
Postdoc at the University of Pittsburgh
Education: BS, chemical engineering, National Autonomous University of Mexico; PhD, learning sciences and policy, University of Pittsburgh
Research: Understanding the systemic disadvantages that hinder the success of minoritized students
Career goals: “I want to focus my research on improving the environment of chemistry learning for marginalized populations. We often talk about this in terms of sex and race, but we really need to acknowledge that students with different gender identities, disabilities, and sexualities experience learning and belonging in our classroom in different ways.”
Liang Zhang
Postdoc at the University of Manchester
Education: BSc and MSc, chemistry, Fudan University, 2015; PhD, chemistry, University of Manchester, 2019
Research: Synthesizing topologically complex molecules
Career goals: “As a scientist, I would like to make contributions to the science, tackling the critical problems in both fundamental chemistry questions and practical problems. As a supervisor, the most wanted thing in my career would be to pass my knowledge and experiences to young students and help them to reach a better situation in their life, of course, [and] support them with my strongest manner.”
