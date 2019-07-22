Quote of the Week

July 22, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 29
For the first time, China, Europe, Russia, and the US could have vehicles on the Red Planet operating simultaneously
Cover image:An artist’s depiction of NASA’s planned 2020 Mars rover.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
“The ability to communicate is an integral part of being a scientist.”
Latest craze goes beyond scents and flavors to potential health benefits
Start-ups like Palleon and NextCure look to broaden the benefits of immuno-oncology with drugs that target a protein family called Siglecs and their glycan ligands
Chemistry faculty cite the importance of humanities in a scientist’s undergraduate education
Brown University students create artwork inspired by natural products to hone their communication skills
Flexible, porous polymer “breathes” as it stores and releases record-setting quantities of gaseous fuel