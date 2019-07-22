Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09729-cover-jezerocxd-hero.jpg
09729-cover-jezerocxd-hero.jpg
July 22, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 29

For the first time, China, Europe, Russia, and the US could have vehicles on the Red Planet operating simultaneously

Cover image:An artist’s depiction of NASA’s planned 2020 Mars rover.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Volume 97 | Issue 29
Quote of the Week

“The ability to communicate is an integral part of being a scientist.”

Amit Basu, chemistry professor, Brown University

Astrochemistry

3 rovers will head to Mars in 2020. Here’s what you need to know about their chemical missions

For the first time, China, Europe, Russia, and the US could have vehicles on the Red Planet operating simultaneously

Cannabis industry gets crafty with terpenes

Latest craze goes beyond scents and flavors to potential health benefits

Glycoscience fuels a new breed of cancer immunotherapy

Start-ups like Palleon and NextCure look to broaden the benefits of immuno-oncology with drugs that target a protein family called Siglecs and their glycan ligands

  • Undergraduate Education

    Behind the scenes at the STEM-humanities culture war

    Chemistry faculty cite the importance of humanities in a scientist’s undergraduate education

  • Undergraduate Education

    Chemistry class as art gallery

    Brown University students create artwork inspired by natural products﻿ to hone their communication skills

Science Concentrates

image name
Polymers

Super sorbent soaks up methane under mild conditions

Flexible, porous polymer “breathes” as it stores and releases record-setting quantities of gaseous fuel

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Showing off true colors

 

