2020 ACS fellows

by Linda Wang
July 25, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 29
The American Chemical Society has named 53 members as ACS fellows.

The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.

Nominations for the 2021 class of ACS fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. More information is available at www.acs.org/fellows.

    V. Dean Adams Utah State University (Emeritus)

    Rudy Baum C&EN (Retired)

    Matthew L. Becker Duke University

    Penny Beuning Northeastern University

    Rosanne Bonjouklian Eli Lilly & Company (Retired)

    Carolyn McDonald Burnley Shell Oil Global Solutions (Retired)

    Benny C. Chan The College of New Jersey

    Jorge Luis Colón University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras

    Deborah Cook Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey (Retired)

    Judith Currano University of Pennsylvania

    Ram Devanathan Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

    Abigail G. Doyle Princeton University

    David F. Eaton DuPont (Retired)

    Carl Frey Carl Frey Enterprise (Retired)

    Christian Thomas Goralski Dow Chemical (Retired)

    Karl William Haider Covestro

    Stephen R. Heller InChI Trust

    Yun Hang Hu Michigan Technological University

    John Z. Larese University of Tennessee, Knoxville

    Robert Joseph Maleski Eastman Chemical (Retired)

    David J. Malik Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (Emeritus)

    Ajay Mallia Georgia Gwinnett College

    Susan Sonchik Marine Miami University

    Maryann M. Mendel Eastman Kodak (Retired)

    Zaida C. Morales-Martínez Florida International University (Emeritus)

    Michael A. Morgan Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School

    Sarah E. Morgan The University of Southern Mississippi

    Sergio C. Nanita DuPont

    John Michael Newsam Tioga Research

    Joshua Ayoola Obaleye University of Ilorin

    MaryKay Orgill University of Nevada, Las Vegas

    Linda Virginia Osborn Heritage Research Group

    Larry E. Overman University of California, Irvine

    Ah-Hyung Alissa Park Columbia University

    Erica A. Posthuma University High School of Indiana

    Daniel Rabinovich University of North Carolina at Charlotte

    George L. Rodriguez Argeni

    Rebecca Ruck Merck & Co.

    Sherri Conn Rukes Libertyville High School

    Margareta Séquin San Francisco State University (Emeritus)

    George C. Shields Furman University

    Kerry K. Spilker Chevron Energy Technology

    Raluca-Ioana Stefan-van Staden University Politehnica of Bucharest

    Thomas Martin Stevenson FMC

    JoAnne Stubbe Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Emeritus)

    Neil Vasdev University of Toronto

    David H. Waldeck University of Pittsburgh

    Ruth R. Wexler Bristol Myers Squibb

    Sidney S. White Jr. Chemical Angel Network

    Theresa Lynn Windus Iowa State University and Ames Laboratory

    Patrick Woodward The Ohio State University

    Adam Woolley Brigham Young University

    Ning Xu Los Alamos National Laboratory

Correction

This story was corrected on July 27, 2020, to include three 2020 ACS Fellows previously omitted from this list: MaryKay Orgill, Linda Virginia Osborn, and Larry E. Overman.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

