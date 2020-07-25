2020 ACS fellows

The American Chemical Society has named 53 members as ACS fellows.
The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.
Nominations for the 2021 class of ACS fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. More information is available at www.acs.org/fellows.
V. Dean Adams Utah State University (Emeritus)
Rudy Baum C&EN (Retired)
Matthew L. Becker Duke University
Penny Beuning Northeastern University
Rosanne Bonjouklian Eli Lilly & Company (Retired)
Carolyn McDonald Burnley Shell Oil Global Solutions (Retired)
Benny C. Chan The College of New Jersey
Jorge Luis Colón University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras
Deborah Cook Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey (Retired)
Judith Currano University of Pennsylvania
Ram Devanathan Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Abigail G. Doyle Princeton University
David F. Eaton DuPont (Retired)
Carl Frey Carl Frey Enterprise (Retired)
Christian Thomas Goralski Dow Chemical (Retired)
Karl William Haider Covestro
Stephen R. Heller InChI Trust
Yun Hang Hu Michigan Technological University
John Z. Larese University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Robert Joseph Maleski Eastman Chemical (Retired)
David J. Malik Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (Emeritus)
Ajay Mallia Georgia Gwinnett College
Susan Sonchik Marine Miami University
Maryann M. Mendel Eastman Kodak (Retired)
Zaida C. Morales-Martínez Florida International University (Emeritus)
Michael A. Morgan Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School
Sarah E. Morgan The University of Southern Mississippi
Sergio C. Nanita DuPont
John Michael Newsam Tioga Research
Joshua Ayoola Obaleye University of Ilorin
MaryKay Orgill University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Linda Virginia Osborn Heritage Research Group
Larry E. Overman University of California, Irvine
Ah-Hyung Alissa Park Columbia University
Erica A. Posthuma University High School of Indiana
Daniel Rabinovich University of North Carolina at Charlotte
George L. Rodriguez Argeni
Rebecca Ruck Merck & Co.
Sherri Conn Rukes Libertyville High School
Margareta Séquin San Francisco State University (Emeritus)
George C. Shields Furman University
Kerry K. Spilker Chevron Energy Technology
Raluca-Ioana Stefan-van Staden University Politehnica of Bucharest
Thomas Martin Stevenson FMC
JoAnne Stubbe Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Emeritus)
Neil Vasdev University of Toronto
David H. Waldeck University of Pittsburgh
Ruth R. Wexler Bristol Myers Squibb
Sidney S. White Jr. Chemical Angel Network
Theresa Lynn Windus Iowa State University and Ames Laboratory
Patrick Woodward The Ohio State University
Adam Woolley Brigham Young University
Ning Xu Los Alamos National Laboratory
This story was corrected on July 27, 2020, to include three 2020 ACS Fellows previously omitted from this list: MaryKay Orgill, Linda Virginia Osborn, and Larry E. Overman.
