Programs

2020 CAS Future Leaders program open for applications

by Linda Wang
November 23, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 46
The 2019 class of CAS Future Leaders.
Credit: CAS
The 2019 class of CAS Future Leaders

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, is accepting applications for its 2020 CAS Future Leaders program. The program will be held Aug. 10–15 in Columbus, Ohio. Participants will also attend the ACS Fall 2020 National Meeting in San Francisco, being held Aug. 16–20. The program provides PhD students and postdoctoral scholars from around the world with opportunities to collaborate with CAS scientists, innovators, and business leaders to expand their professional networks and build connections. Applications will be accepted between Dec. 2, 2019, and Jan. 26, 2020. Visit cas.org/futureleaders for more information and to apply.

The following are reflections from past program participants:

While I learned a lot about innovation and science communication, I also made many new friends from around the world. The CAS Future Leaders program provided a great platform of exchange that I have never experienced before.
Torsten John, doctoral candidate, Leibniz Institute of Surface Engineering, CAS Future Leader 2017
The CAS Future Leaders program is an experience that empowers emerging scientists across the globe by valuing different experiences and backgrounds. It’s unlike any other event I have participated in.
Manuela Jörg, research fellow, Monash University, and cofounder, Scientists without Labels, CAS Future Leader 2015
You will start the intense training with a broad range of chemists and chemical engineers from all over the world, learning all the skills needed to become a future leader, from storytelling to policy to the use of social media. You will end the program as family, with all the skills needed to lead by example.
Dannie van Osch, chief business officer, Vertoro, and postdoc, Eindhoven University of Technology, CAS Future Leader 2019
Participating in the CAS Future Leaders program taught me the importance of being intentional with my leadership across various platforms. In the weeks that I spent in the program, it provided me with versatile tools to grow and become an impactful leader. It was truly a transformative experience.
Mahlet Garedew, postdoc, Yale University, CAS Future Leader 2019
The program provided a unique platform to learn about various career options, including in academia, industry, and publishing. It also significantly widened my international networks such that after this program, I underwent internships in Japan and Australia, as I was keen to experience how diverse scientific cultures around the world are!
Andy Tay, assistant professor of biomedical engineering, National University of Singapore, CAS Future Leader 2017
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

