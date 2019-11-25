Quote of the Week

November 25, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 46
Outdoor emissions have long been scrutinized. Now atmospheric chemists want to measure the chemicals we breathe in the space where we spend most of our time
Cover image:Outdoor emissions have long been scrutinized. Now atmospheric chemists are moving indoors to analyze chemicals in the air we breathe
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock
“Why do we want to make products that never ever ever break down?”
Polymer and device makers brave obstacles to establish themselves in the medical market
Researchers call for phaseout of fluorochemicals based on health, safety, and societal need
Another year of profitability and growth investment marked the sector’s annual CPhI convention
Scientists who depend on the rare element can expect a huge increase in supplies in the next 5 years, but geopolitical risks mean interruptions could occur at any time
Byrnes uses her analytical chemistry background to make sure the peer review system is fair and open
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning answers questions about Phos-Chek, a fire retardant used to stop forest blazes
Crispr Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals release first data from sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia clinical trial