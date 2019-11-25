Advertisement

November 25, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 46

Outdoor emissions have long been scrutinized. Now atmospheric chemists want to measure the chemicals we breathe in the space where we spend most of our time

Cover image:Outdoor emissions have long been scrutinized. Now atmospheric chemists are moving indoors to analyze chemicals in the air we breathe 

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 97 | Issue 46
Quote of the Week

“Why do we want to make products that never ever ever break down?”

Linda Birnbaum, recently retired director, National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences

Pollution

Chemists move indoors to measure the air quality in our homes

The 3-D printing industry tries to make body parts

Polymer and device makers brave obstacles to establish themselves in the medical market

How to say goodbye to PFAS

Researchers call for phaseout of fluorochemicals based on health, safety, and societal need

Science Concentrates

Business

CRISPR gene editing in humans appears safe, and potentially effective

Crispr Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals release first data from sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia clinical trial

Business & Policy Concentrates

