ACS 2019 national award winners

The following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2019. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholars, recipients will be honored at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in conjunction with the 257th ACS National Meeting in Orlando. Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 national awards through Nov. 1. For more information, visit www.acs.org/nationalawards.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Exams Institute, Diane M. Bunce, Catholic University of America.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, sponsored by Dow Chemical and endowed by Rohm and Haas, Richard A. Gross, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry, Arnie Hagler, Valis Pharma.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology, sponsored by ACS and the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, Jerald L. Schnoor, University of Iowa.

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Jonathan L. Vennerstrom, University of Nebraska Medical Center.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry, Norio Shibata, Nagoya Institute of Technology.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, M. Christina White, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Debbie C. Crans, Colorado State University.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Edward C. Alexander, San Diego Mesa College.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Ruth E. Baltus, Clarkson University.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Carol A. Parish, University of Richmond.

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Eric K. Lin, Vivek M. Prabhu, Christopher L. Soles, and Wen-li Wu (retired), National Institute of Standards & Technology.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Milton L. Lee, Brigham Young University.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Shanti Swarup, PPG.

ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, Gert Desmet, Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive, Naomi J. Halas, Rice University.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Guy R. Humphrey, Merck & Co.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by ACS, George Christou, University of Florida.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Foundation, Alan S. Goldman, Rutgers University.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Timothy M. Swager, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by the Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Danna Freedman, Northwestern University.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology, sponsored by Waters Corp., Sheng Dai, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and University of Tennessee.

ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Hans-Joachim Freund, Fritz Haber Institute of the Max Planck Society.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont, Krzysztof Matyjaszewski, Carnegie Mellon University.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Donald G. Truhlar, University of Minnesota.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS, Carolyn Ribes, Dow Chemical.

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Organic Reactions Inc. and Organic Syntheses Inc., Stephen L. Buchwald, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, Joan B. Broderick, Montana State University.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Foundation, Sarah E. Kelly, Pfizer.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, David A. Tirrell, California Institute of Technology.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Huw M. L. Davies, Emory University.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by the Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEd X, Derrick C. Wood, Conestoga High School.

Arthur C. Cope Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Dieter Seebach, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Varinder Aggarwal, University of Bristol; Alison Butler, University of California, Santa Barbara; Eugene Chen, Colorado State University; Cathleen Crudden, Queen’s University; Matthew B. Francis, University of California, Berkeley; Jeremiah Johnson, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Thomas Maimone, University of California, Berkeley; Robert McMahon, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Masahiro Murakami, Kyoto University; and Tehshik Yoon, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Vy Dong, University of California, Irvine.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Jeffrey R. Long, University of California, Berkeley.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, sponsored by DuPont, Daniel M. Neumark, University of California, Berkeley.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by Waters Corp., Jennifer S. Brodbelt, University of Texas, Austin.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal, sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Lisa McElwee-White, University of Florida.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS, Martyn Poliakoff, University of Nottingham.

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Gray Award Endowment, Jillian L. Dempsey, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan, Iwao Ojima, Stony Brook University.

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund, John N. Driscoll, PID Analyzers.

E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Jeffery W. Kelly, Scripps Research Institute.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Gregory A. Voth, University of Chicago.

Ipatieff Prize, sponsored by the Ipatieff Trust Fund, Ive Hermans, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & ­Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Hariklia (Lili) Deligianni, IBM Research (retired).

Nakanishi Prize, sponsored by the Naka­nishi Prize Endowment, Lewis E. Kay, University of Toronto.

National Fresenius Award, sponsored by Phi Lambda Upsilon, the National Chemistry Honor Society, Brandi Cossairt, University of Washington.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor Performance Materials, Bryan M. Hunter (student), Rowland Institute at Harvard, Harvard University, and Harry B. Gray (preceptor), California Institute of Technology.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Eric V. Anslyn, University of Texas, Austin.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, Chunshan Song, Pennsylvania State University.

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award, sponsored by ACS, Attila E. Pavlath, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, Western Regional Research Center.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, sponsored by Cengage Learning and the ACS Division of Chemical Education, Catherine H. Middlecamp, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Priestley Medal, sponsored by ACS, K. Barry Sharpless, Scripps Research Institute.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, Thomas E. Albrecht-Schmitt, Florida State University.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, Manos Mavrikakis, University of Wisconsin, Madison.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Martin Moskovits, University of California, Santa Barbara.