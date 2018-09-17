Quote of the Week

September 17, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 37
Rallying under the motto “rises,” scientists in the pharmaceutical industry and academia reflect on the island’s resiliency and challenges one year after Hurricane Maria
Cover image:A photo of a weathered flag pole of Puerto Rico.
Credit: The Washington Post/Getty Images
Rallying under the motto “rises,” scientists in the pharmaceutical industry and academia reflect on the island’s resiliency and challenges one year after Hurricane Maria
Companies have bet big on the organisms, but growers are waiting to see real-world results
A string of acquisitions has nearly cleared North America of independent drug-service companies
Efforts to create a more balanced picture of chemistry on the online encyclopedia are gathering steam
Lack of a long-term repository leaves communities as de facto storage sites
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning examines the chemistry and impact of cisplatin and its sibling compounds
The legal battle over CRISPR/Cas9 patents between the two institutions is likely finished