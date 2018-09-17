Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 17, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 37

Rallying under the motto “rises,” scientists in the pharmaceutical industry and academia reflect on the island’s resiliency and challenges one year after Hurricane Maria

Cover image:A photo of a weathered flag pole of Puerto Rico. 

Credit: The Washington Post/Getty Images

Quote of the Week

“Women may not have been famous chemists, but they were authors, activists, and research scientists. They didn’t get titles but did a huge amount for society.”

Jessica Wade, physicist, Imperial College London

People

Puerto Rico se levanta

Rallying under the motto “rises,” scientists in the pharmaceutical industry and academia reflect on the island’s resiliency and challenges one year after Hurricane Maria

How new beneficial microbes are performing on the farm

Companies have bet big on the organisms, but growers are waiting to see real-world results

The rise and fall of the U.S. pharmaceutical chemical maker

A string of acquisitions has nearly cleared North America of independent drug-service companies

  • Women In Science

    Where are Wikipedia’s women scientists?

    Efforts to create a more balanced picture of chemistry on the online encyclopedia are gathering steam

  • Nuclear Power

    Radioactive waste stranded as U.S. shifts from nuclear energy

    Lack of a long-term repository leaves communities as de facto storage sites

  • Oncology

    Periodic graphics: Platinum drugs for cancer

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning examines the chemistry and impact of cisplatin and its sibling compounds

Science Concentrates

Broad prevails over Berkeley in CRISPR patent dispute

The legal battle over CRISPR/Cas9 patents between the two institutions is likely finished

Business & Policy Concentrates

2018 Ig Nobel Prizes

 

