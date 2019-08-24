ACS 2020 national award winners

The following are the recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2020. With the exception of the Arthur C. Cope Scholars, recipients will be honored at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in conjunction with the ACS Spring National Meeting in Philadelphia. Nominations are being accepted for the 2021 national awards through Nov. 1. For more information, visit www.acs.org/nationalawards.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Exams Institute, Stacey Lowery Bretz, Miami University.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, sponsored by Dow Chemical and endowed by Rohm and Haas, Dimitris I. Collias, Jane E. Godlewski, and Juan E. Velásquez, Procter & Gamble.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry, Charles L. Brooks III, University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology, sponsored by Aerodyne and the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, Kevin C. Jones, Lancaster University.

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Anil Kumar, PPG.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry, Robert (Bob) G. Syvret, Electronic Fluorocarbons.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Millipore­Sigma, Michael J. Krische, University of Texas at Austin.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals, Bruce E. Bursten, Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Lawrence K. Duffy, University of Alaska Fairbanks.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, Katherine J. Franz, Duke University.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement, Kerry K. Karukstis, Harvey Mudd College.

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates, Lori L. Kardos, Teresa P. Karjala, Joe Ortega, Dow Chemical; Otto Berbee (retired) and Jaap den Doelder, Dow Benelux.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute, Mark E. Meyerhoff, University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by Eastman Chemical, Joachim B. Kohn, Rutgers University.

ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by MilliporeSigma, Lane C. Sander, National Institute of Standards and Technology.

ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive, Molly M. Stevens, Imperial College London.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Mahfuza B. Ali, 3M.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma (a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany), Catherine J. Murphy, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Foundation, Milton R. Smith III, Michigan State University.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical, Jeffrey S. Moore, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by the Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation, Corinna Schindler, University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology, sponsored by Waters Corp., Andrew L. Zydney, Pennsylvania State University.

ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Procter & Gamble, Teri W. Odom, Northwestern University.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont, David B. Mitzi, Duke University.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Abraham Nitzan, University of Pennsylvania and Tel Aviv University.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS, Janet L. Bryant (retired), Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund, Kevan M. Shokat, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and University of California, San Francisco.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Foundation, Wendy B. Young, Genentech.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment, Donald Hilvert, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment, Amir H. Hoveyda, Boston College and University of Strasbourg.

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry, sponsored by Gilead Sciences, Gunda I. Georg, University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by the Journal of Chemical Education and ChemEd X, Michael A. Morgan, Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School.

Arthur C. Cope Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Dennis A. Dougherty, California Institute of Technology.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund, Li Deng, Westlake University; Todd L. Lowary, University of Alberta; Ruben Martin, Institute of Chemical Research of Catalonia; Kevin D. Moeller, Washington University in St. Louis; Hosea Nelson, University of California, Los Angeles; Timothy R. Newhouse, Yale University; T. V. (Babu) RajanBabu, Ohio State University; John R. Reynolds, Georgia Institute of Technology; Corey Stephenson, University of Michigan–Ann Arbor; and Daniel J Weix, University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund, Sarah E. Reisman, California Institute of Technology.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund, Daniel J. Mindiola, University of Pennsylvania.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, sponsored by DuPont, Laura Gagliardi, University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by Waters Corp., Kimberly Ann Prather, University of California, San Diego.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal, sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment, Caroline Chick Jarrold, Indiana University, Bloomington.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS, Raychelle Burks, St. Edward’s University.

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Gray Award Endowment, Hemamala I. Karunadasa, Stanford University.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan, Tadeusz (Ted) F. Molinski, University of California, San Diego.

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund, Paul Schimmel, Scripps Research in Florida.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Kenneth S. Suslick, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories, Alanna Schepartz, University of California, Berkeley.

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry, sponsored by Dow Corning, Barry Arkles, Gelest.

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics, sponsored by ACS and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry, Veronica Vaida, University of Colorado, Boulder.

Josef Michl ACS Award in Photochemistry, sponsored by the Josef Michl Award Endowment, Michael R. Wasielewski, Northwestern University.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering, Enrique Iglesia, University of California, Berkeley, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor Performance Materials, Anna Wuttig (student), University of California, Berkeley, and Yogesh Surendranath (preceptor), Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section, Herbert Mayr, Ludwig Maximilian University Munich.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment, Harold Hing Chuen Kung, Northwestern University.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, sponsored by Cengage Learning and the ACS Division of Chemical Education, Thomas J. Wenzel, Bates College.

Priestley Medal, sponsored by ACS, JoAnne Stubbe, Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology, Sue B. Clark, Washington State University and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund, David Milstein, Weizmann Institute of Science.

Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry, sponsored by the Henry H. Storch Endowment, M. Saiful Islam, University of Bath.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the E. Bright Wilson Endowment, Angela M. Gronenborn, University of Pittsburgh.

Ahmed Zewail Award in Ultrafast Science & Technology, sponsored by the Ahmed Zewail Endowment Fund established by Newport Corp., Olga Smirnova, Max Born Institute for Nonlinear Optics and Technical University of Berlin.