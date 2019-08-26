Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09733-cover1-herocxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09733-cover1-herocxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 26, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 33

Whether they’re tracking pollutants in the Arctic or proteins inside cells, these rising stars are fearlessly taking on some of the world’s most daunting problems

Cover image:Rising stars fearlessly taking on daunting global problems

Credit: C&EN

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 33
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Everyone eats lychee in India. Why aren’t people in other parts of the country affected?”

Vishal Nath, director, National Research Centre for Litchi

Profiles

Talented 12

Whether they’re tracking pollutants in the Arctic or proteins inside cells, these rising stars are fearlessly taking on some of the world’s most daunting problems

Mysterious illness kills children season after season in northern India, leaving researchers frustrated

A toxin in lychees, combined with malnourishment, is the culprit, scientists say. Yet not everyone agrees

3M’s chief sustainability officer, Gayle Schueller, on how her company is embracing the circular economy

Known for innovative products, 3M is now increasing its commitment to waste prevention and recycling

  • Policy

    It’s not the mass spectrometer they asked for

    Request for mass spectrometer by North Carolina agency meets with a political twist

  • Biochemistry

    Periodic Graphics: Flea and tick treatments for pets

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning digs into the chemical methods used to protect our pets from disease-carrying bugs

  • Employment

    Does taking a vacation stress you out?

    Chemjobber on the challenges of taking time off

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Intellectual Property

Olaplex wins $91 million in suit against L’Oréal

Jury awards $91 million to start-up Olaplex for losses from hair-protection knockoff

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Baking, old and new

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT