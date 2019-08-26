Quote of the Week

August 26, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 33
Whether they’re tracking pollutants in the Arctic or proteins inside cells, these rising stars are fearlessly taking on some of the world’s most daunting problems
Credit: C&EN
A toxin in lychees, combined with malnourishment, is the culprit, scientists say. Yet not everyone agrees
Known for innovative products, 3M is now increasing its commitment to waste prevention and recycling
Request for mass spectrometer by North Carolina agency meets with a political twist
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning digs into the chemical methods used to protect our pets from disease-carrying bugs
Chemjobber on the challenges of taking time off
Jury awards $91 million to start-up Olaplex for losses from hair-protection knockoff